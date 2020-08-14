Home Blog
5 Tips to earn money in Rummy
People being quarantined these days, their minds are idle. They are a bit bored too. The game ‘Rummy’ was played during the parties and...
Kasauti Zindagi Kay Season 2 10th August 2020 Written Episode Update: Nivedita is trying...
The Kasauti Zindagi Kay episode begins with Mr. Bajaj takes care of Prerna. makes Prerna says that she will take care of her if...
Naagin Season 5 9th August 2020 Written Episode Update: Lord Shiv asks Aadi Naagin...
The Naagin 5 today's episode begins with Vrinda and Dev arrives at the temple. Vrinda makes Dev lie on the floor and speaks that...
Kasauti Zindagi Kay Season 2 3 August 2020 Written Episode Update: Prerna gets emotional...
Naagin/Nagin Season 4 2nd August 2020 Written Episode Update: Dev kills Swara in front...
