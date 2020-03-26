Investment Guide if SIP is on Your List

Money-handling can be an overwhelming task. The changing times require efficient financial planning. With many financial instruments in the market like shares, bonds, growth investments and mutual funds, it becomes difficult to determine the best option.

In recent years, investing through mutual funds using a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) has gained popularity. While determining how to invest in SIP, you must know how it works. It helps you invest a small amount based on a monthly, quarterly or weekly basis into your choice of a mutual fund.

With this investment avenue, you receive many benefits. It works depending upon your convenience. The fund levies no fine if you miss the SIP payment for a month. Also, SIP provides you with the leverage of starting a new SIP in the same mutual fund or any other if you have more money to invest.

The most important reason for investing in SIP is its compound interest benefits, which ensure long term profit provided you know how to invest in SIP. The returns from the investment are added to the actual amount and reinvested as per your chosen plan. It helps ensure growth in earnings for the near future.

Determining How to Invest in SIP

The bigger question before contemplating on how to invest in sip is whether or not SIP suits your investment planning strategy. When you invest in SIP, you should keep in mind that there are fluctuations in the market.

Therefore, it is good to plan for long term investments. You should patiently wait and let the market irregularities even out to gain profits through SIP. With the changing market, it is better to place your funds in newer assets as it will reduce the expected return from the plan.

Choosing the right mutual fund scheme should be your motive while understanding SIP. It is vital that before picking a plan, you should have a look at its past performance. If you select a scheme based on its current performance, it might not prove beneficial for you.

Without considering its previous track record, you may not be able to understand the risk-return involvement.

Steps to Invest In SIP

There are three main steps which help you invest in SIP easily:

⦁ Keep your documents handy

Before investing in any SIP, it is imperative to complete your Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities. You will require specific materials, such as PAN card, proof of address, passport size photo, and your cheque book documents for getting your KYC approved.

⦁ Get the registration done

The next step is to register for the desired SIP in a mutual fund plan. You can register online after visiting the website related to the scheme offering you the SIP. You will require filling an application form and the details of the bank account from which the SIP payments will be deducted.

⦁ Choose The Right SIP Scheme

Selecting the SIP scheme is the most crucial step. Determine the type of plan which is best suited for you from amongst the variety of schemes. Plan your next move according to the market conditions.

While thinking about how to invest in sip, you need to keep in mind that there are many options available in the market. You need to analyze your needs and requirements as per your financial standing. This process might seem tedious and time-consuming.

To get helped in your investment planning decisions, connect with one of the most reputable financial advisory firms such as FinEdge. They have a credible team of financial advisors ready to guide you with expertise. Make sure that you have understood how to invest in SIP before you make any final investment decisions.