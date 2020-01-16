Happy Kanuma 2020 Wishes: Mattu Pongal SMS Messages, Quotes, Images, Whatsapp Status, Facebook

Happy Kanuma 2020 SMS, Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Whatsapp Status, Facebook: On this religious occasion of post-Makar Sankranti / Pongal festival, Kanuma comes. It is observed by many Indian states. It is celebrated to honor cows and bulls with a puja. So, here below there is a small collection of Kanuma images, kanuma quotes wallpapers to be shared on Facebook, WhatsApp, etc.

This year, it will be celebrated on January 16. Below you can find Happy Kanuma quotes and wishes in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Lohri English and others languages published by our team. Check out and go through them thoroughly and send them to wish you near and dear ones on this event.

This festival is celebrated on the very next day of Makar Sankranti in states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is also called by name Pasuvula Panduga. So, it is going to be observed on 16th January 2020 this year. It marks the third-celebration day of the Sankranti festival every year. It is observed in the Telugu month of Pushya or Paush. In some places, Mattu Pongal is celebrated on this day.

The history and significance of this festival are associated with Lord Krishna who once lifted the Govardhan hill and protected the villagers of Vrindavan from the anger of Lord Indra. This day honors the animals like cows, bulls, and others which count a significant amount of part in the rural economy in AP and adjacent states. Cattle worship is done by bathing and decorating them. After that they are usually taken to temples and pujas are performed.

Kanuma Pandaga Celebrates on January 16th, 2020.

Happy Kanuma Wallpapers, Pics, Photos Free Download