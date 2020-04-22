Happy Earth Day 2020 Quotes, Slogans, Pictures, Wishes, Messages, Status, Images, Sayings, HD Wallpapers: Earth Day is going to be celebrated on April 22, Saturday. It is a perfect time to observe the mother nature. Watch its beauty and learn as well as teach others to keep it safe and healthy as it’s our future. A large number of activists around the world will try to give messages in their way to millions. They will hope that people would change and start caring and encouraging environmental sustainability.

The very first Earth Day was observed in the year 1970. It was celebrated across the college campuses of the US, and it came into existence because of Gaylord Nelson, Wisconsin Democratic Senator. He is regarded as its creator who got this idea after seeing students protesting the war in the 1960s. Many people believe that 22nd April 1970 marks a new start of the environmental movement.

Happy Earth Day 2020 Quotes

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed.”-Gandhi On Earth there is no heaven, but there are pieces of it.

-Jules Renard “A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children.” —John James Audubon The Earth does not belong to us: we belong to the Earth. Marlee Matlin “The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction.”-Rachel Carson Save the Earth, it’s our only source of chocolate!

-Anonymous “Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of each.” —Henry David Thoreau

2. “Live in every season as it passes; inhale the air, drink the beverage, taste the natural product, and leave yourself with the impact of each.”

3. “Look profound into nature, and after that, you will comprehend everything better.”

4. “Just when the last tree has kicked the bucket and the last stream been harmed and the last fish been gotten will we understand we can’t eat cash.”

5. “Naturalists have for quite some time been enamored with saying that the sun is the main safe atomic reactor, arranged as it is some ninety-three million miles away.”

6. “For a long time, we’ve been overcoming nature. Presently we’re pounding the life out of it.”

7. “In each stroll with nature, one gets much more than he looks for.”

8. “A comprehension of the ordinary world and what’s in it is a wellspring of an extraordinary interest as well as awesome satisfaction.”

9. “A country that devastates its dirt demolishes itself. Backwoods are the lungs of our territory, cleaning the air and giving a new quality to our kin.”

10. “Nature does not hustle, yet everything is proficient.”

12. “The earth is the thing that we as a whole have in like manner.”

13. “You can’t be suspicious of a tree, or blame a fledgling or a squirrel for subversion or test the belief system of a violet.

14. “To see the world in a grain of sand, And a paradise in a wild bloom, Hold unendingness in the palm of your hand, And endlessness in 60 minutes.”

16. “Here is your nation. Value these regular miracles, value the natural assets, treasure the history and sentiment as a sacrosanct legacy, for your kids and your youngsters’ kids. Try not to let childish men or covetous premiums skin your nation of its excellence, its wealth or its sentiment.”

