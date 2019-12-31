Happy New Year Memes & Jokes: It’s time for the New Year’s day 2020. So, for the occasion, we have brought you a collection of happy new year 2020 jokes to make you laugh on the first day of this year. It’s because, you know, laughter is the best medicine. You can share them with your loved ones to give them an extra laughter.





Everyone likes to read and share jokes and memes. So, here are some new year jokes and the happy new year 2020 memes for you for the sharing purpose. It will bring fun and entertainment to you and make you forget the painful memories and problems. They are a part of our colorful lives. The basic idea to solve them lies in the fact that how do we face them.

Happy New Year Memes 2020

But, a new year’s day offers us a big chance to restart our lives with a different and better tone. Let’s go through some of the best jokes and memes for 2020. You can also share them with your boyfriend/girlfriend, lover/husband/wife, sister/brother, and all near and dear ones. The stuff is in both Hindi and English languages.

The young generation relies more on memes as of now. So, we do have the required collection. Check it and you will die laughing. Don’t wait more and scroll down the page and check them.

इतिहास गवाह है…

जब भी कोई नया साल आया है तो…

एक साल से ज्यादा नहीं टिक पाया है….

Happy New Year Jokes 2020

10 दिन सें एक केलेंडर बेचने रखा हुआ है,

साला अभी तक नहीं बिका ।

और OLX वाले बोलते है “यहाँ सबकुछ बिकता हैं”

अरे !! किसी को चाहिये तो बताना

Tip Top Condition में बेचना है

सिर्फ 1 साल पुराना

2017 का केलेंडर

50 में लिया था 20 में दे दुँगा ।

Girl : Janu Ηam year Κi last din Μe aik lοng drive Ρay jayen kya

Ρathan : Nahi g Μeri b.v bemar Ηy mujy usy Ηospital le kr jana Ηy.

Girl:-ωhaaat??

Τum shadi Shuda Ηo

Ρathan:- ham Νy to phly hi Βataya hy k

Μe aik boht Βadi musibat Μa gariftar Ηun…..:-)

Ηappy New Year !

New Year’s is just a holiday

created by calendar companies

which don’t want you reusing last year’s calendar

2020 ने 2019 से कहा –

तू सतरा बरस की, मैं अठरा बरस…

Happy NewYear Friends.

John, at a New Year’s party, turns to his friend, Dave, and asks for a smoke.

“I thought you made a New Year’s resolution and that you don’t smoke,” Dave says.

“I’m in the process of quitting,” replies John with a grin. “I am in the middle of phase one.”

“Phase one?” asks David.

“Yeah,” laughs John, “I’ve quit buying.

Happy New Year 2020 Jokes in Hindi

बंद है दारु, बंद है बीयर

साला भाड में जाये

Happy NewYear – भड़का हुआ बिहरी

Knock Knock! Who’s there?

Merry and Happy!

Merry and Happy who?

Merry Christmas and a Happy NewYear.

In 2020, may your neighbors respect you,

problems neglect you, angels protect you,

and heaven accepts you.

Santa Ρroposed a Girl.

Gιrl said: I Αm 1 year Εlder to you.

Santa said : Oye no problem sοhniye I’ll Μarry you the next Υear… ? ?

Dear God, my prayer for 2020 is

a FAT bank account and a THIN body.

Please don’t mix it up like

you did this year

यारों नया साल शुरू होने वाला है,

कोई गलती,

गुस्ताखी, या खता हो गई हो तो

टेंशन मत लेना,

माफी मांग लो मैं आज अच्छे मूड में हूँ ।

I have only one resolution.

To explore the difference between wants and needs.

May I have all I need and want all I have.

Happy New Year 2020

What happened to the Irish man who thought about the evils of drinking in the New Year? He gave up thinking.

