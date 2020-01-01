Happy New Year 2020 Messages SMS: New Year’s day is the fresh start of the next calendar and regarded as another phase of life. Everybody wants to fill it with hopes, best wishes, aspirations, and dreams. Every year, it is observed on 1st January which is kept awaited with lots of anticipation. Almost everyone celebrates it in his/her own ways.





People prepare their own list of activities to celebrate it with their loved ones. It is one more occasion to reach out to the near and dear ones because it is considered to be the best time to exchange gifts, greetings, and messages. All enjoy the company of their family and friends on New Year’s eve. Moreover, January 1 has been the restricted holiday. Thus, this day sees tight security at metro cities.

Happy New Year 2020 Messages and SMS

Here are the messages which you can send to your friends and dear ones, make sure you will also share these messages

You always take the pain away from me,

Your beautiful face always inspires me to do the best

Getting the good deeds with the loving and caring of you

My mom, I always love you the most

Happy New Year 2020 One of the Best Moment in our life is our mother Who always cares for us and make us realise that she is always there for us Who always loves us and want lots of love in return gift Sweetness more than the sugar and inspiration more the sun Happy NewYear to my dearest one The start of every year takes you a step closer to the attainment of your dreams. Hope this year is the breakthrough one and your dreams finally turn into reality.

Love is the word which I learnt from you

May this Newyear shall give you immense bunch of happiness

And you always guide me to do the best things in my life

Happy New Year messages I learnt to walk by holding your fingers

And you always help me in getting better in my life

You sayings and wishes shall be with me year after year

Happy NewYear

Blessings of father always help one to get the desired position in Life

These blessings I got only for you, You always taught me how to live the life

Thanks dad for being mine every year

Happy NewYear 2020 Joy and colours of best love are seeing you happy always

Newyear gives you more happiness and enjoys in the life

HappyNewyear, Enjoy the New year eve You made the year 2018 so wonderful for me. You made me smile, laugh, cry out the tears of joy! I realised I wasn’t this happy ever. I cannot thank you enough for bringing so much cheer into my life. Let’s make the new year 2020 even happier. Wish you a very happynew year 2020, my love.

Mother and Father play a very important role in our life, it’s our duty to send New Year Eve wishes for Mother and Father to them for the celebration of the newyear. These new year greetings must show your gratitude and respect to them for the good things they had done to you.

As bible also says that mother and father are very important in one’s life and we shouldn’t forget them while doing the celebrations for the New year eve. Newyear comes with celebrations of the new sunshine, but we shouldn’t forget the blessings of our elders which always inspire us to do better in our life New Year Eve Greetings is an essential thing to send to the mother and father for the celebration of Newyear in true colors.

New Year Greetings

You always inspire me the best and the worst situations of my life

I can never explain in words the gratitude towards you

Happy newyear my most loving parents

I can never explain in words the gratitude towards you Happy newyear my most loving parents Happiness can’t be measured in the words nor in the sentences

All we need the hug of our forever loving parents to be the happiest in our life

All we need the hug of our forever loving parents to be the happiest in our life For last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice. – T.S. Eliot, Four Quartets

We are lucky that we get to have a second chance, so be grateful and live life to the fullest. Have a joyous New Year!

Furthermore, it signifies the end of a year and the time to bid goodbye to it to welcome the newyear. In various religions, their traditions mark the new year on March 1. The celebrations include fireworks, dance, parties, games, and much more. Then, after midnight, the time comes for wishing everyone by sending happy New Year messages 2020. With the advent in technology like social media and WhatsApp, the process of sending messages has been eased to very much extent. Thus, wish your loved ones to show your concern towards them.

The NewYear is just going to arrive. So, for the occasion, we have brought you the best WhatsApp status msgs which can be utilized to wish and send to your loved ones. Here below is the collection of best messages which are packed with compassion. Use them to wish everyone a wonderful and prosperous New Year. Welcome, it with resolutions and celebrations.

Stay tuned to TheReporterTimes for more. Don’t forget to share it on social media.