Merry Christmas 2019 Wishes Quotes SMS Messages Greetings WhatsApp Status: It's Christmas Eve as the holiday is around the corner. People following Christianity (Christians) are of the favor that God sent Christ to help rest of the world redeem their sins.





Christians believe that Jesus Christ took birth on Christmas Day. People, all across the world, celebrate the event with their family, friends, near and dear ones. The birth of Christ is of great significance to the Christians. The X-mas day is also known as the Nativity of Jesus.

It is also significantly believed that God sent his own son Christ so that he could sacrifice his life in order to help the rest of the world redeem from their sins. The Gospels of Matthew and Luke in the Holy Bible states that virgin mother Mary and Joseph gave birth to him in the sleepy town of Bethlehem on a cold, winter night.

Christmas carols, Santa Claus, and x mas feast are some of the best and essential part of the celebrations. Without them, the festival remains incomplete. Celebrations start when people attend the midnight X-Mas mass at church. Moreover, people decorate their homes, offices, places Christmas trees with bells, stars, stockings, candies, etc.

With all means, people spread love and cheer with the members of the family and all the near and dear ones. Like other festivals, we have made a collection of merry Christmas quotes and wishes with greetings, messages, WhatsApp status, etc.

* “May the festive soul bring you peace and trust. I additionally wish you great wellbeing and trust as we commend the introduction of Jesus Christ. Happy Christmas!”

Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.

I have been sitting tight during the current day,

To wish all of you the greetings of Christmas.

May this celebration season bring heaps of recollections,

May you be honored richly.

Happy Christmas 2019

Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred,

and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit,

become a child again at Christmas-time.

* “I wish all of you the affection and warmth that accompanies recollecting the introduction of Jesus Christ amid the Christmas celebrations. Wish you a favored X-mas.”

It’sChristmas. May XMas season introduce the New Year on a fantastic. May every one of your wishes be satisfied. Have a superb X-Mas.

“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.” – Andy Rooney

* “I wish Santa Claus presents to you the endowment of endless satisfaction this XMas! May you and your family be honored richly. MerryChristmas and a Prosperous New Year!”

The endowments of peace, the excellence of trust, the soul of affection, the solace of confidence, may these be your presents this XMas season.

“Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.”

* “Our hearts grow delicate with youth recollections and love of related, and we are better during the time for having, in soul, turn into a kid again at Xmas-time. ~Laura Ingalls Wilder.”

Treat yourself to some rest and unwinding – one year from now you need to confidence new difficulties. Happy Christmas to you and your family.

* “The adventure of life is with many wanders aimlessly. In any case, with confidence and valor, no impediment can prevent you from achieving your objectives. Keep confidence, peace, and generosity in your heart, and you should dependably sparkle. Happy Christmas.”

Happy days are here once more.

I wish this ChristmasDay will be the most critical day in your life,

* “May child Jesus bring you and your family bunches of affection. May the host of heavenly attendants fill your existence with satisfaction and rapture. Happy Christmas to you and all your friends and family.”

May Lord Jesus’ favoring be dependably upon you and may your heart be constantly loaded with giggling.

* “May this Christ mas fill your homes with the peace and delight of Christ. this year, you come much more nearer to God. Happy Christmas pictures to you and your family.”

This is the collection of Merry Christmas 2019 Wishes Quotes SMS Messages Greetings WhatsApp Status. Don’t forget to share.

