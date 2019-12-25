Merry Christmas Wishes 2019 Messages: Happy XMas Greetings, SMS in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Merry Christmas Wishes: Happy Christmas 2019 is all here, and the world is celebrating the moment right now. A large population of India loves to read Merry Christmas 2019 Messages, Greetings and Wishes in Tamil, Telugu, and other South Indian languages. A significant portion of the people in South India is going to observe Christmas festival today. Check out the latest Happy Christmas 2019 Messages images to be shared on Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.





Christians around the world are going to observe Christmas on the 25th of December 2019 for the birth of Jesus Christ. Various churches around the country have been decorated to celebrate the eve of one more Christmas. Indian society loves to celebrate the day with their friends, family and loved ones.

Merry Christmas in Telugu

సంతోషకరమైన క్రిస్ఠ్మస్

(saṅthoashakaramaina Christmas)

మరియు నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు

(mariyu noothana saṅvathsara shubhaakaaṅkshalu)

Merry Christmas in Tamil

கிறிஸ்துமஸ் மற்றும் இனிய புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள்

(Christmas matrum puthaandu vaazthukkal)

Happy Christmas 2019 Greetings in English, Tamil, and Telugu for Social Media: Check out the exclusive collection of wishes for SM.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas;

Soon the bells will start,

And the thing that will make them ring

Is the carol that you sing

Right within your heart.

Christmas now surrounds us,

Happiness is everywhere

Our hands are busy with many tasks

As carols fill the air

May This Christmas Bring About A Pleasant Change In Your Life,

May My Wishes Find You With A Smile On Your Face,

I Wish You The Best In Life This Christmas,

Happy Christmas To You And Your Loved Ones.

Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most.

And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased!

“I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” – Charles Dickens

May Almighty God Shower You

With His Love

During This Christmas

And Meet All Your Needs

And Elevate You Higher

Merry Christmas Wishes in Telugu and Tamil: The best part of merry Christmas wishes is that they can be easily shared with your mobile applications. Check out this handpicked collection of wishes.

May The Happiness The Beauty Of Christmas

Cover You And Paint You

With Special Happiness And Enjoy

The Love Of Holy Raise

From Home to home,

and heart to heart,

from one place to another.

The warmth and joy of Christmas,

Brings us closer to each other. best Xmas wishes

Tamil Greetings for Merry Christmas Wishes

Sornthu Pona Manithanuku Sugamana Eraipatrai Thanthida Vaazhvai Thedum Manithanuku Valamaai Vazhvai Vazhangi Kristhu Pirantha Innaalilum Thodarnthu Varum Puththaandil Ovvoru Naalum Niraivaga Petru Magilnthida Emberumaan Yesuvai Vendikolvo

Aanavathin Veraruka Vaanarasin Vaarisaga Thenagathu Yesunathar Mattu Thozhuvathil Vaanagathu Theva Thoothar Soozha Avatharithar Then Mazhazhai Sithirathai Paar Ennatra Sothanaikal Pinthodara Vanthalum Panbudane Saathanaiyaai Maatrinar Yesunathar Nanneriyil Makkal Amaithiyai Vazhvatharke Innalkal Yetrar Uvanthu

