The Essentials of Online Gambling



Playing casino is one of the most popular forms of entertainment worldwide. Being able to strike a big win without even leaving the house is quite alluring, isn’t it? Many have that exact thought in mind when talking about playing casino online – while it isn’t untrue, it is a matter of luck and we all know that with luck, we can never count on any other outcome but a random one.

However, the facts are there – so many people hit unbelievable wins at casinos every single day and whilst word-of-mouth does a lot to promote gambling, the popularity of online casinos has mostly surged in the past decade due to the easy-access and the fact that you can literally play from anywhere – if you’re at home sick, at work, while waiting for the public transport to arrive or when you’re at a boring wedding reception of your least favorite cousin.

High risk and high reward is the most accurate saying when speaking of casinos, there are a lot more factors of great importance before you start to play at a given casino so keep reading if you’re interested to find out.

Finding an Online Casino

Before choosing a casino to play at, it is of great importance that you research the brand and ensure they stick to good practice. As in any other industry which offers paid services online, it is important to check reviews of other customers to avoid getting scammed or even just in order to pick the best one around who offers the best services.

You could search in your favourite search engine, but by doing so, you will also probably come across a lot of comparison sites specializing in online casinos. Comparison sites are out there for any product online, really, but their popularity amongst gamblers is truly great, with many of those sites competing in traffic even with the actual casino operators.

The reason behind this is simple – people always look for reviews before spending real money at casinos online. Even though online casinos have just started to get popular in India, there’s already a myriad of operators to choose from. Some are bad, some are better and then there are the obvious choices.

You might ask yourself what makes a bad casino operator bad? Well, if you have an issue and you need assistance, then you would like to have assistance as soon as possible and at any time of the day. If you win money and you want to withdraw, then you want to receive the money straight away or within a few days, not 2-3 weeks from now.

You want fast and seamless interaction when you are navigating your way through the casino and playing the games. It is important to use a local reliable source of information when gambling online from India which would have you covered on all the important bases when it comes to what makes a great casino great.

Since most websites are written in English and not Hindi, for those looking to play online from India it’s not always easy to find help sites who are providing information for India specifically. It’s important to make sure your source of information is tailored for India and not any other country.

Normally, when opening a given site, you can spot signs at first glance – Indian flag, the rupee currency, etc. (see example). If you are not finding any signs on site that the information is tailored to players in India, it might not be a relevant source for you.

What games can you play?

There are immensely popular live games that have taken the experience of online casinos to a whole new level. Play with others in real-time and interact with live dealers. Below are some of the most popular types of live games.

Live Blackjack

The legendary card game that blends the elements of anticipation, frustration, and excitement into a perfect cocktail of pure fun. In live blackjack, you are able to play together with up to six players on the same table accompanied by a live dealer. It is pretty much the same experience as being in a casino in Las Vegas, only, you can be anywhere and at any time.

We suggest that you read up on some basic blackjack strategies and learn the optimal strategies to increase your chances of actually walking away with money from the blackjack tables. Are you familiar with hard and soft? What should you do when there is a soft 17? When should you split or double down? It’s a good idea to learn more about this stuff if you want to be a winner.

Live Roulette

Live roulette is another truly immersive game experience merging the real-life feeling of playing roulette in a land-based casino, by interacting with other participating players in-front of the roulette table with a live dealer spinning the wheel. Another chance to get a Las Vegas feel without having to pay the price of actually going to Las Vegas.

The Martingale Roulette Strategy, The Reverse Martingale Roulette Strategy, The D’Alembert Roulette Strategy, The Fibonacci Roulette Strategy or The James Bond Roulette Strategy – as you can see, you can apply many different types of betting strategies in roulette. Find your favourite betting style and try your luck.

Variation of Games

In addition to traditional European and American versions of blackjack and roulette, you’re able to play variations such as blackjack party and multi-wheel roulette. Besides roulette and blackjack, you have lots and lots of other games at your fingertips like baccarat, craps, poker, keno, bingo and of course slots games.

If you never played online slots games you are in for a treat, these games are much more immersive than their land-based counterparts. In a typical online casino, you will find literally hundreds of slot games and many games with huge progressive jackpots for you to try your luck with.