Happy New Year 2020 Shayari in Hindi: And we have a collection of best new year wishes love shayari in Hindi Marathi Telugu Bengali Tamil Bhojpuri. It is a well-defined list to wish anyone a very happy new year2020 [naye saal ki shubhkamnaye (in Hindi)]. Also See: Goodbye 2018 Welcome 2020 Wishes Quotes Happy NewYear Images SMS Messages Greetings Pictures Wallpapers Shayari Jokes Song





It has become a trend to share the joy on the new year’s eve and the very first day of the new year. Spread the happiness and enjoy it with the loved ones. It has already arrived in many countries. People celebrated the last day of the year 2017 with their families and friends and loved ones.

Happy New Year 2020 Shayari

It is the perfect time to exchange gifts and greeting cards. You can increase the effect of celebrations by sending the below available collection of best quotes, messages, poems, images, etc. It’s all for the occasion of the new year day. We have a collection of new year Shayari which you can send as a means of wishing anyone.

Shayaris add a unique taste to every celebration be it happy birthday Shayari text or any other event. You can use them in place of simple wishes or quotes. Shayari for the new year is available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and other languages. You can also print or pen down them on new year greeting cards.

We hope that you begin your journey of the whole new year with full energy. Let’s move forward to some good new year Shayari collection. Just scroll down to it. Read and select the best one which you like to send to a suitable person.

Happy New Year 2020 Shayari in Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu

Aanewala yeh saal aapke liye sabse acha rahen, aur isshwar aapko aur zyada kaamyab banayen. Issi dua ke saath aapko naye saal ki bahut bahut subhkamnayen.

आ गया हैं नया साल

इस नए साल में आओ करे कामना

की यह सभी को रखे खुश हाल

जो हैं गरीब और कंगाल

उनको भी बना दे माला माल

देश के भ्रष्टाचार को मिटा दे

और लाये एक मजबूत लोकपाल

Chand ko ho chandni Mubarak, aasman ko ho sitaren Mubarak, aur hamari taraf se aapko ho yeh naya saalmubarak.

Happy New Year 2020 Shayari in Hindi

Saal ki hain yeh aakhri raat,

Subah ke naye suraj ke saath,

Karni hain ek dil ki baat,

Kyu na khushiya baate saath-Saath.

Maayusi rahe aap se kouso door,

Safalta aur khushiyan mile bharpoor,

Poori ho aap ki saari aashayein,

Aane wale nav-varsh ki dhero shubhkamnaye

Happy Nav Varsh 2020

Bhul Jao bite huye kal ko,

Dil me basalo aane wale kal ko,

Muskurao chahe jo bhi ho pal,

Khushiya leker ayega aane wala kal,

Happy NewYear 2020.

Jo Guzre Saal Hua Is Saal Na Ho,

Unn Ka Iqraar Ho Inqaar Na Ho,

Meri Baahon Mein Unnki Baahein Ho,

Khuda Kuch Aisa Hi Nya Saal Ho…

Es naye saal me khusiyo ki barsate ho

Pyar k din aur mohabbat bhari raate ho

Ranjishe nafrate mit jaye sada ke liye

Sabhi ke dilo mein aisi chahtein ho

Happy New Year 2020 shayari

Hai rang naya sa roop naya sa.

Dil me h aaj ek ehsaas naya sa..

Nayi chahte, nayi umange..

Mann mein h ek khuwab naya sa

Nayi hai saal, naya hai din

Rakho andaaz ese jine ka pyara sa

Naya Saal Mubarak ho 2020

Naya Saal Aap Ke Jeevan Me,

Sare Dukho’onk Ko Mar De,

Sare Sukho’onk Ko Janam De,

Aur Aap Ko Unnat Kar De.

Happy New Year 2020 shayari

Dua Karte Hain Rabse Hum Yuhi Sath Rahe,

Pyar Ke Is Rishte Ko Puri Imandari Se Nibhaye,

Mana Zindgi Ki Rahome Kuchh Kante Bhi Milenge,

Par Aap Agar Sath Honge To

Kanto Per Bhi Phool Samajkar Chalte Rahenge…

Happy New Year 2020 shayari

Na Sathi Hai, Na Humsafar Hai Koi

Na Kisi Ke Hum Na Humara Hai Koi

Par Apko Dekh Kar Keh Sakte Hain

Ek Pyara Sa Dost Humara Bhi Koi…

There are greater things to be achieved in every New Year, and each and everyone must prepare themselves to be great, not by words of the mouth, but by a lot of sacrifices. – Michael Bassey Johnson

We might be living zones apart, but I must tell you, you live in my heart. I pray for your well-being every day and wish you succeed in every challenge life throws at you. I realised, distance does make the heart grow fonder. You might be far, but you are always near. Happy NewYear!

The team at TRT wishes you a very happy newyear. Keep on reading and sharing our website on social media sites.