Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right. – Oprah Winfrey Let us be a better human being, a better person and a better citizen. New Year’s is a time to better ourselves for a better world. Have a grand New Year! My fondness for you grew even stronger this year. I love the way you confide in me and express your feelings so easily. My only wish for you in the new year is, just stay the same, dear. You are a rare find. Happy New Year! 2020 messages Dear friend, on this joyous occasion of New Year, cherish our memories and feel the warmth of my wishes. Happy New Year! messages As the New Year is about to begin, I want you to look for better things in life. Happy New Year! 2020 messages Everything that is new brings hope. May your hope be renewed in the coming new year. Happy NewYear! New Year’s most glorious light is sweet hope! – Mehmet Murat ildan Wishing all my Facebook friends and family a blessed New Year full of peace, laughter, prosperity and health. Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one. – Brad Paisley

New Year resolutions are made by approximately 45% of the Americans out of which 25% don’t follow them. They start ignoring them in just a week’s span. Most of those resolutions are – to lose weight, start gym, save money, stay fit, quit smoking.

This trend of celebrating the first day of every year came into existence about 4000 years ago. It was introduced by the empire of Julius Caesar. 1st January was declared as the national holiday for the first time during his rule. As per the traditions of ancient Rome, 1st March marks the newyear.

The first month of the year in the Georgian calendar, January was named after the Roman God of doors and gates, Janus. He is believed to have two faces – one ahead and other backward.

Italian people believe that wearing red underwear would bring good luck all year long.

For prosperity, the tradition says to eat leafy greens and legumes on this day as it is believed that it brings prosperity because beans and peas look like coins.

The traditional song for this day is “Auld Lang Syne” which means “times gone by”. It was written in 1788 by the poet Robert Burns. It was added in the last scene of “When Harry Met Sally”. It comes when Harry kisses Sally.

Every year, the Times Square of New York sees around a million people who come to see the ball drop caused by a ban on fireworks. It was first introduced in 1907 and at that time, it was about 700 pounds in weight and had 100 25-watt lights. As of now, it has been upgraded and it sports 32,000 LED light, weighs 2688 crystals and is 12 feet in diameter.

