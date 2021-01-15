5 Simple tips to get better google rankings for your site

Are you aware that 93% of all online experiences start with a search engine? Furthermore, 88.14% of people are using Google to perform their searches. Therefore, if you have a website, you want to make sure that it’s getting noticed on search engines, especially Google. The better your search engine ranking, the more likely your business is to grow.

This article will discuss five ways to improve your site’s ranking on Google’s search engine.

Site Speed

The speed of your site is crucial to your Google ranking. It is one of the factors that Google’s algorithm looks at. Additionally, the algorithm also looks at bounce rates. If your page speed is slow, this will result in higher bounce rates, decreasing your ranking.

An excellent way to ensure optimal page speed is by investing in a good web hosting service. The hosting type and package you choose dramatically affects how your site performs. For instance, if you choose shared hosting, you have to share your server’s resources with other sites.

As a result, your site will be negatively affected by the resource use of other sites. Additionally, the bandwidth, RAM, and hard drive features of your hosting package play a role in your site’s speed. For example, the more bandwidth your package offers, the faster your site will be.

Link Building

Link building is the process of obtaining hyperlinks that point from other sites to your own. Links are essential to enhancing your Google search engine ranking. When Google bots decide how to rank a page, they don’t just look at the content. They also look at the number of links pointing to that page from external websites.

To improve your ranking, you need to attract links from reputable and trustworthy sites. This is because links are considered votes of confidence about your page. In other words, people wouldn’t be linking to it if they didn’t feel your page deserved it.

A good way to build links is to reach out to writers, webmasters, and publishers and ask them to link to your website. This form of outreach takes time, but each link you acquire improves your search engine ranking, so it’s well worth it.

Content

Google’s search engine algorithm aims to provide searchers with useful and relevant information to answer their queries. To that end, Google evaluates your website’s content to determine whether your content will help a searcher’s query. It then ranks your content according to its relevance and usefulness to the searcher.

Therefore, you need to ensure that you create useful and informative content and answer questions searchers pose. This does not mean loading your content chock full of keywords. You should use keywords, but the important part is to focus on the quality of your content.

Google evaluates your content’s quality, and it will give it a lower ranking if all you’ve done is load it with keywords. For that reason, Google recommends that you ensure your content is engaging, credible, high quality, offers value, is useful, and informative.

Responsive Website

A responsive website is one that automatically adapts to any user’s device. This means that whether a user is viewing your site on a laptop, phone, tablet, or desktop, your site can be read clearly with no issues. Without a responsive website, your site will not rank very high. This is because Google’s algorithm uses mobile-friendliness as a ranking factor. In other words, it crawls and indexes sites from a mobile perspective.

CTR

CTR or Click-Through-Rate is the percentage of people who see your website in the search engine results and click on it. For instance, if 100 people visit your site and 50 people click on it, you will have a CTR of 50%. The better your CTR, the better your search engine ranking.

This is because a high CTR demonstrates to Google that your site has something of interest to users. A few simple ways to improve your CTR include adding your core keyword at the start of your title tag, including keywords in your meta description, and adding schema markup to your page.

Conclusion

Increasing your Google ranking will improve your site’s performance and likely lead to more leads, thereby enhancing your business’ success. It’s not an easy task, however. Therefore you should ensure that you have a decent page load speed, quality links, engaging and useful content, a responsive site, and a good CTR.