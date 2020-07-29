Land Rover Discovery: 5 Things to Know

The Land Rover Discovery is a luxurious 5-seater (7-seater with an extra row) car that has a bunch of features. It provides passengers with ultimate comfort and has been a chartbuster as a full-sized SUV. The latest version of Land Rover Discovery was launched in the market in 2018.

The Land Rover Discovery looks sporty and it is best for drivers who love driving on rough roads. Moreover, its outlook shows up a unique charisma which automatically attracts the eyes of the people. Apart from enjoying its features, you must also ensure proper maintenance of the car. To check all the available verified spare parts of Land Rover Discovery, visit https://boodmo.com/vehicles/land_rover-262/discovery-11269/.

Here, we put an eye on five important things to know about Land Rover Discovery:

Abundance of Space

The primary thing to notice in the latest Land Rover Discovery is its space. It provides you with 258 liters of basic storage space. Moreover, the entire third row of this car drops flat at the floor which frees up a total of 1137 liters of space.

However, the split tailgate is absent in the latest model of Land Rover Discovery unlike the previous ones, a luggage holder makes its unique presence. This luggage holder works on electricity and folds down to a bench that can hold up to 300 kgs of luggage.

To enhance your comfort operating the back row seats, buttons are present at the left-hand rear end of the car. However, you can operate the third row with a mobile app too. We can also expect complete cruising comfort as both the second-row seats are moveable. The elbowroom, headroom, and foot room are decent enough to provide decent comfort.

Apart from the seats and luggage space, 3 specious boxes are also present in the latest Land Rover Discovery.

Engines and its derivatives

The new Discovery comprises three variations of engines. They are the already known Lion 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine, Lion 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol engine, and the new couple of JLR 2-litre 4 cylinder engines. We also get the ZF 8-speed automatic gears and a couple of crawlers exclusively for Land Rover Discovery Td4- 2018.

Like the previous versions of Discovery, we get all known driving features like operable air suspension, dual-stage off-road mode with adjustable heights ranging from +40 to +75mm. However, the riding heights can change with speed.

Safety Features

Crossing all earlier models, the latest Land Rover Discovery has got a five-star mark in both ANCAP and ENCAP safety ratings. Some excellent safety features we get in Discovery are extended airbags, pre-tension rear seat belts for passengers’ safety, a general alarm, stability control, traction control, and hill descent control.

Other safety features that you get in this outstanding car are emergency brakes, lean-depart warning, and dual direction cameras with parking aids. Some exclusive safety features are also present in the HSE and HSE Luxury variants of the latest Land Rover Discovery like keyless entry and ignition and surround camera.

Driving comfort and Kerb Weight

According to some automobile experts, the right choice among the whole bunch is the one with the 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine. The Lion engine gives excellent driving comfort compared to the 2-liter 4 cylinder engine. The later one starts to vibrate on higher speeds and tough drives. Moreover, it fails to serve the desired fuel economy.

With the 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine the Kerb weight of the latest Land Rover Discovery elevates to 2.3 tonnes resulting in the fuel economy remaining approximately around 7.2 l/100 km.

However, smoothness is a major issue with the V6 engine of the latest Discovery but it goes quite well with the hunkiness of the car.

Price

As a luxurious SUV car, the price of the newly launched Discovery in India is Rs. 41.99 L (Ex-showroom). The price of this car is around Rs. 57-60 L on-road in different cities of India. The breakdown of the price is given below:

Ex-Showroom Price- 41.99 L

Taxes, tariffs, etc- 16 L approx

You get a lot of interior features in this car which turns your drive easy. Given the quality of the engine, space, and safety features of the car, price is not something you must moan upon.

With all the features and a handsome design, the latest Land Rover Discovery can make an impact on luxury car enthusiasts and travelers. If you want any information regarding the verified spare parts for this car, visit Boodmo.com.

Conclusion

As per the final word, Land Rover Discovery is a brand new, spacious SUV with strong features. It is suitable for city cruising, highway, and off-road drives. Strong engines and safety features ensure a wonderful driving experience with this car.