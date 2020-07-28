Dr Stella Immanuel MD of Houston TX Believes in Alien DNA, Demon Sperm and Hydroxychloroquine a cure for Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Dr Stella Immanuel, a doctor from Houston (Texas) believes in Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Coronavirus (COVID-19). She says that face masks aren’t the only way to stop transmission of the highly contagious virus which has caused a pandemic.

With such remarks in the Frontline Doctors Summit, Immanuel has become a star of the right-wing on the internet on Monday. In just one day, she has garnered tens of millions of views on Facebook. It’s not just a few people who are supporting her.

The eldest son of the US President Donald Trump has also tagged Stella’s video a ‘must-watch’. It didn’t stop there. The President himself retweeted the video. Trump and his supporters believe in the story of Stella Immanuel. But, they should have also considered/thought about other claims made by her. It includes the claims made about alien DNA and the physical effects of having sex with witches and demons in dreams.

It’s not the first time when Immanuel, a paediatrician and a religious minister had made such a bizarre claim. She has a history of being in the news for such things. Another bizarre claimed by her is that gynaecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are a result of people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches.

She has allegedly said that doctors are using alien DNA in medical treatments along with scientists using it to make a vaccine that would prevent people from being religious. Dr Immanuel also said that a part of government is run by reptilians and other aliens.

This viral speech of hers was given at the White Coat Summit. It was a gathering attended by some doctors who called themselves as America’s Frontline Doctors. They came forward to dispute the medical concord of the novel coronavirus. The right-wing group Tea Party Patriots organized it while wealthy Republican donors backed it.

Immanuel also claimed to have treated hundreds of coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine. It’s a controversial treatment that Trump backed himself. She also alleges that Trump has taken it himself.

But, here is a shocking result. Several studies were conducted but they failed to find any proof of the drug usage against COVID-19. Moreover, in June 2020, the Food and Drug Administration said that it didn’t show any effect on patients’ mortality prospects. Therefore, the FDA revoked its emergency authorization to use it to treat the deadly virus.

Immanuel emphasized that hydroxychloroquine is a cure of coronavirus, and thus the face masks aren’t necessary. She also claimed that she and her staff used medical masks instead of more secure N95 masks and still successfully avoided COVID-19.

The video featured event’s organizer and other participants trying to take her away from the microphone at the end of her speech. But, Breitbart captured enough of the footage and it went viral online. The video became a top one on Facebook and garnered over 13 million views. It recorded more views than Plandemic – another coronavirus disinformation video that had amassed nearly 8 million views on Facebook.

Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do. You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name. — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 28, 2020

After Immanuel’s video, Hydroxycholroquine started trending on Twitter. It was supported by conservative student group Turning Point USA and pro-Trump personalities like Diamond & Silk. But, the video was deleted by both social platforms Facebook and Twitter. They cited the video being a source of COVID-19 disinformation.

After the video deletion, conservatives started tagging both the social platforms of being bias. Immanuel said that Jesus Christ would destroy the servers of Facebook if they didn’t restore her videos in time.

Per the Texas Medical Board database, Immanuel is a registered physician in Houston, Texas. She runs a medical clinic next to her church, Firepower Ministries.

Born in Cameroon, Immanuel was awarded her medical degree in Nigeria. Her GoFundMe legal defense fund went from just $90 to $1616 in just a few hours after her speech. Without any proof, Immanuel has claimed that a Houston networking group for women physicians are planning to suspend her medical license over her support to hydroxychloroquine.

Source: https://www.thedailybeast.com/stella-immanuel-trumps-new-covid-doctor-believes-in-alien-dna-demon-sperm-and-hydroxychloroquine?ref=scroll