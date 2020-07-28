The Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 episode begins with Komolika questions Ronit about Shivani! He tells her that he has kept her inside. Komolika says that Prerna was following him while he was kidnapping Shivani. Ronit gets tensed but Komolika calms him that she is there so nothing will happen. Prerna reaches over there and questions about Shivani!

Komolika and Ronit gets shocked seeing her. Komolika acts like she doesn’t know anything but the police bring Shivani out from there. Prerna says to the police that they can see it now as Shivani is here. Prerna accuses Komolika that Komolika and Ronit have kidnapped Shivani. Prerna asks the police to arrest them for kidnapping Shivani. The police come to handcuff Komolika and Ronit. Shivani is standing quiet and worried.

Moloy, Mohini, and Nivedita keep calling Komolika and Anurag but no one picks it. Moloy says to Nivedita to call to Prerna. Mohini denies it but Moloy asks her to do it. Nivedita calls Prerna and hands over the phone to Moloy. Prerna picks up the call and disconnects it without hearing from Moloy after speaking that Komolika is being arrested for kidnapping Shivani.

Moloy feels joyful and tells Mohini and Nivedita about it. Mohini says to Nivedita that she should contact the lawyer but Moloy interrupts that it is not needed. Mohini says that they can't let their daughter-in-law go behind the bars. Nivedita is also on Mohini's side.

The police are about to take Ronit and Komolika with them but Shivani interrupts them to stop. Shivani says that no one has kidnapped her as she was here on her will because she loves Ronit. She says that she was here to speak about her wedding with Ronit to Komolika.

Prerna says to Shivani that she can speak the truth and tell her about anyone who threatened her. Shivani says to Prerna that she needs to accept her love with Ronit. Shivani says to the media that Prerna has some misunderstanding and apologizes to them.

Media comes to Komolika questioning all about it and Komolika replies that she is with them but Prerna wasn’t ready to accept this relation so Shivani came to her. Media questions Prerna whether she will accept this relation and become family with Basus? Prerna gets shocked after hearing it. She takes away Shivani and leaves from there.

Media comes to Komolika and she speaks everything against Prerna so the article favours her. She leaves from there saying that she has to do all the wedding preparations.

Mohini and Nivedita are tensed about Komolika but Moloy mocks at them. Kaushik comes there and Moloy tells him everything. Kaushik gets tenses that what will happen to the company’s reputation after this. Komolika comes there that she is alright and tells them about Shivani and Ronit’s marriage.

Prerna comes home in shock with Shivani. Veena questions what has happened? Prerna says that she wants to have a conversation with Shivani alone.

Precap: Shivani says to Prerna that she doesn’t want to take any revenge and wants to marry Ronit. Komolika thinks about using Shivani to trap Prera.