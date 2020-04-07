Best Website to Buy Assignment: Literature Review in the Thesis

For higher education, you need to write a diploma yourself, observing the requirements for anti-plagiarism and not doing copy-paste. Another thing is that the information for the final work in this case also cannot be taken simply from the head or Wikipedia sites as for algebra, chemistry or English homework tasks for kids. That is why we recommend finding technical assignment help tutorial websites such as AssignCode, typing ‘help me do my homework services online’.

Moreover, it is also necessary to confirm that all sources used in the work are reliable and trustworthy. In this article, we'll talk about how to review literature in a thesis.

Homework Help: What Is a Literary Review in a Diploma?

A review of the literature on the diploma is a small but important section of the work, which will clearly show the teacher how well you studied the material and got acquainted with the topic.

A literary review is needed not only in a diploma, but also in a term paper, master’s, candidate, and doctoral dissertation.

By the way, in addition to a literature review, do not forget about such important things as app presentation, speech, and the design of the work as a whole.

How to Write a Diploma Review

For starters, do not confuse a literary review and just a list of references – these are two different things. The list in a certain order simply lists the sources used, and in the review of literary sources, the student needs to express his opinion on the works of previous authors. For example, why did you use this particular book, in which book is this or that topic better or worse presented?

Here the question arises: since everything is so complicated, how do you select literature for a diploma? It should be not only highly-specialized but also modern and relevant.

A literary review of a diploma can take a couple of paragraphs. Remember, the more significant the scientific work, the more attention you need to pay to the literature review in it. For example, a literary review for a bachelor’s degree will be much less than a literary review in a candidate dissertation.

Literature Review Plan

As in any other business, writing a good literature review must begin with a plan. Here’s what it might look like:

Determine the approximate number of sources that will be needed when writing a work; Study the sources and determine with their description. It can be comparative, abstract, analytical; Narrow down the topic of work for a better selection of sources; Substantiate the relevance of the work in the context of the literature studied.

Lifehack. It is more convenient to compile a literary review in the course of writing a paper. As well as to arrange links and footnotes to the literature.

We tried to briefly and clearly talk about how to write a literary review for the thesis. It is clear that a good literature review in a thesis is written for a long time, and in practice it will take more than one hour to write a good literature review.