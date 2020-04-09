Happy Maundy Thursday 2020 Quotes Images: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Status, Bible Verses

Happy Maundy Thursday 2020 Quotes Images: A day before Good Friday falls Maundy Thursday every year. This year, it falls on April 9, 2020, Thursday. It is observed as a part of the holy week for Christians worldwide to mourn the death of Jesus Christ. Do you know what and why is MaundyThursday observed and how is it celebrated?

The word Maundy is derived from the Latin antiphon Mandatum Novum meaning ‘a new mandate.’ It is observed a day prior to Good Friday. It is done to celebrate/remember the last supper which the Son of God had along with his 12 other disciples. It memorializes the Holy Eucharist institution and Ordination’s Sacrament. On the same day, Jesus cried in the Garden of Gethsemane hours prior to his crucifixion as one of his disciples named Judas Iscariot double-crossed him for 30 pieces of silver.

Happy Maundy Thursday 2020 Quotes Images Wishes Messages Greetings Sayings Bible Verses Status

How is MaundyThursday observed?

MaundyThursday celebrations include a special holy mass held at churches. It includes the washing and wiping the feet of 12 men by the priest. These 12 people represent the disciples of Jesus Christ. In South India, it is known as Pesaha. On this day, people prepare Pesaha Appam (bread) also known as Indariyappam as per the tradition. It utilizes unleavened flour and a drink of jaggery and coconut milk. The family members share the break with one another. Share: Good Friday Quotes | Easter Sunday Quotes.

Just like other festivals/occasion/events, we do have a collection of Maunday Thursday quotes and Maundy Thursday images to share with your near and dear ones and on social media with the rest of the population. Let’s have a look at the same.

The Eucharist is the source and summit of the Christian life

The washing of the feet and the sacrament of the Eucharist: two expressions of one and the same mystery of love entrusted to the disciples, so that, Jesus says, “as I have done… so also must you do

When you look at the Crucifix, you understand how much Jesus loved you then. When you look at the Sacred Host you understand how much Jesus loves you now” – Mother Teresa

If we but paused for a moment to consider attentively what takes place in this Sacrament, I am sure that the thought of Christ’s love for us would transform the coldness of our hearts into a fire of love and gratitude” – St. Angela of Foligno

When u face problems in life

don’t ask GOD to take them away

Ask Him to show His purpose

Ask ways how to live a day searching his purpose for you.

Blessed MaundyThursday

don’t ask GOD to take them away Ask Him to show His purpose Ask ways how to live a day searching his purpose for you. Blessed MaundyThursday ‘I throw myself at the foot of the Tabernacle like a dog at the foot of his Master.’

God dwells in our midst, in the Blessed Sacrament of the altar.

The Eucharist is the source and summit of the Christian life.

“This cup is the new covenant in my blood, which is poured out for you.” ~Jesus

Don’t forget to share happy maundy thursday 2020 quotes and images. Stay tuned to The Reporter Times for latest event news and updates around the world.