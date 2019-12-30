Good Newwz has done an amazing collection at the box office in the first three days. On the first weekend, Good News collected a total of Rs 64.99 crores. It stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. On 3rd day (Sunday), it earned Rs 25.65 cr. (Check: Dabangg 3 11th Day Collection.)





On its opening Friday, it minted Rs 17.55 cr followed by Rs 21.75 crores on Saturday. Then, it bumped up big time on Sunday. Its main business is dependent on multiplexes as it’s not a mass film. The new year celebrations on Tuesday (December 31) and Wednesday (January 1) should boost its collection.

With this boost, it should be able to cross the mark of 100 cr. Good Newwz came out with everything good planned for it. Everyone waits for Akshay’s film. Also, Kareena is making an appearance after a very long time, so her fans are excited too. The ensemble cast is backed by Diljit, Kiara, and Karan Johar.

The film’s promotion was done in a strategic way. Moreover, the songs have created a buzz among music lovers and movie-goers. It is faring so well that it has even disturbed the Dabangg 3 collections. As the Salman Khan starrer entered in its 2nd week, it became clear that it will wrap up soon.

Good Newwz has got over 70% good reviews. Still, it won’t be able to cross the mark of 30 in a day because it’s not a mass entertainer, and also it was released on a normal working day. Now, it needs to hold on well in the coming weekdays to emerge as a hit film. It will touch 100 cr soon. There is a good chance of doing it by the end of its first week.

The 2nd Friday collection of Good Newz will predict its lifetime business. It’s going to earn more than Rs 140 cr in its lifetime unless it faces a big drop on 1st Monday and 2nd Friday. Speaking of today, the film started on a slow note and registered an average occupancy of around 18% as far as the morning shows are concerned.

Good Newwz 4th Day Collection – Rs 12 cr (early estimates)

Good Newwz box office collection 4 days total – Rs 72 cr (to be updated)

However, it grew in the afternoon and evening shows. The drop in occupancy is expected and reasonable, but not significant. The morning occupancy on Friday was around 20-25%. Good hold on Monday is important to witness a good lifetime business. A big drop will send alarm bell ringing.

In the first two days, it collected Rs 16.43 cr (or $2.3 million) from the overseas box office. The overall (worldwide) gross has already crossed the 100 crore mark. It was made on a budget of Rs 105 cr.