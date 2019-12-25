Merry Christmas Messages 2019: Best Quotes and Happy X Mas Wishes for Celebration

Merry Christmas Messages 2019: This Christmas everyone must be searching for the perfect collection of wishes to celebrate the day with awesomeness. Here, we are with one of the largest lists on the Internet comprising almost every message, quote, and wishes for Christmas 2019 so that you can celebrate it with more delight.





Merry Christmas Messages, Quotes and Wishes for Celebration

Bless us, oh Lord, this Christmas, with a giving spirit, quietness of mind and serenity in our hearts, and may all beings be blessed with the same gifts. Christmas is the perfect time to celebrate the love of God and family and to create memories that will last forever. Jesus is God’s perfect, indescribable gift. The amazing thing is that not only are we able to receive this gift, but we are able to share it with others on Xmas and every other day of the year. – Joel Osteen May the treasures and pleasures of Christmas be with you with love and peace all year through. Merry Christmas! greetings May the lights of Christmas be your guide and the Christmas carols fill you with cheer. Have a happy holiday! Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Xmas. – Calvin Coolidge May the melody and spirit of the holidays fill your home with love and peace. I wish you all the best and happy New Year too! As long as we know in our hearts what Christmas ought to be, Christmas is. Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shalt call his name Immanuel.

“The main reason Santa is so jolly is that he knows where all the bad girls live.”― George Carlin

Count your blessings, sing your Christmas carols, open your gifts, and make a wish under the Christmas tree. May you have a Merry Christmas! status

“I heard the bells on Christmas Day, Their old, familiar carols play, And wild and sweet, The words repeat, Of peace on earth, good-will to men!” ― Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

There are many gifts under the Christmas tree, but the best one is you!

May success be with you and everything you do, MerryChristmas and a happy New Year too!

Tis the season! Wishing you a wonderful Xmas filled with memories you’ll always treasure. Merry Xmas wishes to you!

“Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmas-time.”–Laura Ingalls Wilder

“Christmas is a season for kindling the fire for hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart.” — Washington Irving

May the stars shine on you this season and all the year throughout. Merry Christmas! quotes

Merry Christmas Quotes

Sending you lots of love and heartfelt wishes to have a wonderful ChristmasDay and holiday cheer. Happy New Year! Family and friends we gather near to celebrate Christmas with carols and cheers. Happy Holidays! May you share joyful memories, laughter and good cheer with your loved ones on this Xmas. May your wish list come true. Happy Holidays!

December is here and the 25th December spirit fills the air. Let us honor our king who is near and dear. Merry 25th December and a Happy New Year! “May baby Jesus bring you and your family lots of love. May the host of angels fill your life with joy and bliss. Merry 25th December to you and all your loved ones.” “May this 25th December fill your homes with the peace and joy of Christ. May this year, you come even closer to God. Merry 25th December to you and your family.”

This 25th December season may we open our hearts to all people and to God. Merry 25th December and a happy New Year!

Have a wonderful Xmas and may it be filled with your favorite things and the people you love.

Wishing you a beautiful holiday with lots of cheers and gifts coming your way. Merry Xmas greetings!

This 25th December season may your heart glow with cheer and may you have someone to kiss under the mistletoe. Merry Xmas and a healthy New Year!

May the 25th December spirit shine like the 25th December lights and warm your hearts this holiday season. Have a blessed holiday!

25th December is all about giving, sharing and eating. May your home be filled with love, lights and singing. Happy Holidays!

May the stars shine on you this season and all the year throughout. Have a wonderful 25th December!

May the magic of 25th December gladden your heart with the joys of the season. May the spirit of 25th December bless you with greater strength. May the promise of 25th December bring you and yours endless blessings.

Merry 25th December, and may this new year bring you joy and laughter. To be happy is the greatest wish in life.

I look forward to 25th December every year. It is a time to reach out to those we have missed the year. May this message find you in good health and spirits.

May the spirit of the season bring you closer to those whom you cherish so much. May this be a year of celebrations for everyone, Merry 25th December to all.

Good cheer, great hope and the best that the 25th December season has to offer for you and your family as you celebrate this time of togetherness. Merry 25th December!

This season is so much more than holiday parties and giving gifts. May your 25th December be filled with the true miracles and meaning of this beautiful time.

I wanted to take the time to send you my most sincere 25th December wishes. I hope you have a beautiful holiday.

Here’s a year of blessings and beyond. Have a Merry 25th December!

Let us celebrate 25th December with lots of fun, surprises, and magic. May you have a wonderful 25th December!

May you receive the gifts of peace and love. MerryChristmas and all the best in the New Year! Peace, love, and harmony I wish to you and may His love fill your home with blessings too. Happy Holidays! May you stop taking “selfies” and instead create “gives” in the spirit of Xmas. Happy Holidays! I wish you and your family a joyful, serene and white Christmas. Happy Holidays! From miles away, no matter how far we are, the warmth of Christmas will bring us closer together. May you have a wonderful holiday! Enjoy each sip of Christmas punch, each cookie shaped like a tree, and each festive moment you share with family and friends. Merry Christmas wishes can be said easily, but for each one meant, like the Grinch, your heart can grow. May your heart grow three sizes this Xmas.

May you always find yourself around the Christmas tree, singing carols with the best of friends.

Learn to live harmoniously, both in song and interactions. Christmas is a time to cherish the friends you love and the understanding between kindred souls.

Love your friends as your family, and they will become family you love. Merry Christmas! wishes

Each holiday wish is a goal for the coming year. May each goal be one you follow with as much passion as when you wished it to come true.

Every angel you see atop a Christmas Tree reminds you of the friends and family you love and have loved. I hope you see many angels on many Christmas Trees.

Journeys around Xmas can be grueling, here’s to enjoying the moments each journey makes, and to seeing friends missed but not forgotten.

Watch the movies you love, sing the carols from your youth, and remember to remember each minute and each hour to keep.

Remember to love your friends as your family and love your family as friends this holiday season.

From our family to your family, we wish you safe travels and a wonderful holiday.

We hope all Christmas wishes come true, and all the stresses of life are forgotten in the warmth of this holiday season.

May your journey be short, may your friends be many and present, and may your family be loving and affectionate.

May your MerryChristmas be merry and your happy holidays be happy. May all things be how they should be this merry Christmas. images

Ho! Ho! Ho! It’s Christmas time! May love, success, luck and friendship come knocking at your door throughout this Christmas season. Have a wonderful Christmas.

Here’s to wishing you a warm and happy Christmas, filled with the peace, joy and love you deserve. Have a fantastic Christmas and New Year!

One of the greatest joys of Christmas is having your whole family by your side to celebrate it with you. I wish you and your entire family a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year.

As Christmas and the New Year approaches, I want to take time to tell you how blessed I feel to have you as a friend. Here’s to wishing you a very Merry Christmas and amazing New Year.

Christmas time is always so hectic. That’s why I’m so glad I have a friend like you to help me out during the holidays.

I want to wish you and your family all the happiness and joy of Xmas. I hope we can get together this holiday season and spend quality time together.

The tree is decorated, the cookies are made, the gifts are wrapped; now all that's left is to wish you a Merry Xmas. So, Merry Xmas dear friend.

May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the season brings. Merry Xmas and a wonderful New Year!

May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow. Wish you lots of love, joy and happiness. Merry Xmas

Take time during the rush of the holidays to enjoy the things in life that really matter. Take in the serene moments spent with friends and loved ones, and may the wonder of Xmas surround you throughout the holiday season.

Heap on the wood, the wind is chill, But let it whistle as it will, We’ll keep our Xmas merry still. Merry Xmas!

During this Xmas season, may you enjoy the message of hope, love, and peace on Earth. May all of these holiday blessings be yours to keep. Here’s to wishing you a Merry Xmas.

“The babe of Bethlehem was born today, May His peace, love and serenity descend upon you, And remain with you forever and ever!, Here’s wishing you a blessed and a holy Xmas!”

Wishing you every Xmas joy this season, may the minutes be long, warm and full of loving memories of familial cheer.

Jack Frost called and he can’t wait to kiss your nose under the mistletoe and wish you a Merry Xmas.

Santa made you a list this year… of all the delicious cookies he would like to eat on Xmas Eve! Merry Xmas and happy baking!

May sugarplum fairies dance in your head this Xmas and fill your dreams with white winters, hot cocoa and a big green Xmas tree.

I can smell the little gingerbread dancing out of the oven getting ready to be hung on your Xmas tree. May this Xmas bring you happiness!

May every wish you have in your heart be granted this Xmas and fill your life with joy that will warm your heart.

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse…well, I guess the mousetrap worked and your Xmas cheese platter is safe. Merry Xmas!

Welcome to the season of never-ending Xmas music. May your ears listen and your brain unwillingly make you sing along. Merry Merry Xmas!

May your Xmas be filled with wonderful surprises, a blanket of snow and plenty of kisses and hugs under the mistletoe!

Xmas…the only time where we hope our naughty past is not brought up and our future brings plenty of presents!

Hugs and kisses I share with you in hopes that you can share a few with me too! Merry Xmas.

May Old Saint Nick visit your house and bless you with the most wonderful gifts that you deserve this year.

Although you may not have been on your best behavior all year, you can always bribe Santa with some chocolate chip cookies.

Santa is a wise soul, he came up with the idea of only visiting everyone once a year, leaving only cookie crumbs behind.

Do you want to know where Santa lives? Ask the mailman because he obviously knows the house number without the need for it on the envelope!

May every day be as sweet and merry as this Xmas and let the laughter fill your home with joy.

What a wonderful gift I have received which is that of your friendship during this holiday. Enjoy this Xmas!

May blessings falls upon your household and fill your house with love and peace throughout the years. Have a Merry Xmas!

May your Xmas be as sweet as candy canes, bountiful as the presents under a tree and joyful as that of a favorite Xmas song.

I hope all your Xmas wishes come true! My certainly have, I wished for your company and warm smile to fill my holidays with joy.

I saw you mailing your letter to Santa, so I took the liberty of adding a few items to the list… the Ferrari is mine!

I bought you the most amazing purse as a Xmas present, but then I thought it went well with my outfit. Good luck next year!

Wishing you hit the jackpot this year, that way we will both have a very merry Xmas. That we both deserve!

I told Santa that this year you were not that good… you were AMAZING! May you receive all you wish for this Xmas!

Santa is in the hospital and the toy production has stopped… he almost died laughing when I told him you were good this year.

