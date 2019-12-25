Merry Christmas 2019 Quotes Wishes XMas Messages Greetings SMS Sayings WhatsApp Status for 25th December

Merry Christmas 2019 Quotes Wishes Messages Greetings SMS Sayings WhatsApp Status 25th December: Happy Christmas (also known as Xmas or MerryChristmas) is celebrated on December 25 every year to commemorate the birthday of Jesus Christ. This event is mostly observed by Christians, but these days non-Christians also enjoy X’Mas with much enthusiasm and zeal, they go to church to seek blessings and pray for everyone’s happiness.





This occasion also marks the beginning of the Christian liturgical year and a 12 days head start of Christmastide. OnChristmas, at the end of the year, it is an excellent moment or opportunity to exchange gifts with your loved and dear ones. This article is solely dedicated to the desperate ones looking for Xmas Greetings, Wishes & Messages.

Below you can have a degree of various wishes you can use to make this Christmas 2019 more memorable. It is also the right time to forget all the past and give it a new start to relations – whether love or relatives. We hope that Jesus may shower his blessings to you and so to the entire world.

Merry Christmas 2019 Quotes Wishes Messages Greetings SMS Sayings WhatsApp Status

When it comes to sending greetings to your loved ones, you can take the help of the advanced technology of social media like WhatsApp, Facebook or Twitter to send messages in a seamless way.



Might the X’ MAS season fill your home with bliss and Happiness, your heart with adoration and your existence with chuckling, Happy Christmas to you.

“Love the giver more than the gift.”

Count your blessings, sing your Christmas carols, open your gifts, and make a wish under the Christmas tree. May you have a Merry Christmas!

To my Friends and Family, Near and Far All of you exceptionally superb Merry Christmas.

Wishing you and your family an exceptionally MerryChristmas. Might this cheerful Season Give you peace satisfaction and bliss?

My Idea OfChristmas, Whether Old-Fashioned Or Modern,

Is Very Simple: Loving Others. Come To Think Of It,

Why Do We Have To Wait For Christmas To Do That?

Possibly Christmas, The Grinch Thought,

Doesn’t Come From A Store.

One Can Never Have Enough Socks,” Said Dumbledore,

AnotherChristmas Has Come And Gone And,

I Didn’t Get A Single Pair. Individuals Will Insist On Giving Me Books.

Regardless of How Much Falls On Us,

We Keep Plowing Ahead,

That is The Only Way To Keep The Roads Clear. The best Christmas trees come very close to exceeding nature. Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout aloud, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your king is coming to you; righteous and having salvation is he, humble and mounted on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey. “Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” – Norman Vincent Peale

It is celebrated in countries like Australia, USA, UK, London, Canada, Paris, France, etc.

