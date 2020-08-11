The Kasauti Zindagi Kay episode begins with Mr. Bajaj takes care of Prerna. makes Prerna says that she will take care of her if she is alone. Mr. Bajaj sits in front of her and says that he is waiting for her to take care of herself.

Prerna gets up and looks at Mr. Bajaj sleeping on the sofa in front of her. She was coming to him but he wakes up and apologize that he slept here. He says that he was here to help her in the middle of the night. Prerna thanks him and asks him to take rest now.

He says that she got emotional last night so he didn’t talk at that moment but she was confessing that Durga Maa has snatched her daughter and Sameeda’s mom from her. He stammers and asks Prerna to love Sameeda like a mother. She teases him that he is so bad in expressing such things. She says that he is a good-hearted person and not like Anurag. He leaves from there.

Kukki arrives at the college. Anushka asks her about the engagement? Kukki tells about Kaushik’s presence there. Anushka questions whether he asked about her? Kukki tells a lie that he asked about her. Anushka looks at Kaushik at the college and goes to him. She says that Kukki told her that he was searching for her in the ceremony. Kukki signs him to speak a lie but he reveals her lie. Anushka apologizes to him and leaves in anger.

Prerna talks to Priyanka that Sameeda is fine and she will send her home. Shivani also comes there and she is talking to Ronit on call. Shivani says to Prerna that Ronit is very happy to be a part of the Bajaj city project. She tells that Komolik and Nivedita are coming to talk about rituals. Prerna agrees and she goes from there.

Samidha prepares tea for Prerna and she praises it. Prerna says that Mr. Bajaj will love the tea. Samidha says that Anurag too.

Komolika and Nivedita arrive at Prerna’s home. They see Prerna with the same girl who was stuck in the fire. Komolika shows all the gifts which she wasn’t able to give last night. Nivedita questions about Mr. Bajaj and Prerna tells that he is in the room. Nivedita questions whether she can gift him personally and Prerna agrees for it.

Nivedita goes towards Mr. Bajaj’s room. Samidha questions whether she wants her to prepare a tea for her and Komolika agrees to it. She goes to prepare tea and Prerna also helps her. Komolika sees that Prerna is happy because of Samidha.

Nivedita enters Mr. Bajaj’s room and starts smelling his shirt. She thinks that it doesn’t smell like Prerna so they might not be together. Mr. Bajaj also arrives there and questions why is she holding his Butler’s shirt? Nivedita gets irked knowing it and keeps it down. She says that she came to gift him something.

Mr. Bajaj says that he is not interested in gifts and asks her to leave as he has some work. She goes from there feeling embarrassed. Nivedita thinks that she will get Mr. Bajaj once he gets impressed by her. She gets happy that he doesn’t have any connection with Prerna.

Samidha gives the tea to Komolika and Komolika throws her over her head. Prerna gets worried and starts helping Samidha. Komolika thinks whether Prerna is close to Sameeda because she makes her remind of her daughter Sneha.

Prerna goes with Sameeda after receiving her address. Komolika thinks that she can use Sameeda to make Prerna panic and stressed.

Precap: Anurag asks Shivani to stop his marriage with Ronit!