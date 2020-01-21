Now You See Me 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, News and Updates

Now You See Me 3 Release Date: The official spoilers on the making of next film in the NYSM franchise are still very few. But, it doesn’t limit us and other fans from predicting what could be the future storyline. So, the possibilities for upcoming movie’s plot are endless. (Check: Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 20.)

However, the constant which is not going to change are the Four Horsemen comprising of Daniel Atlas, Merritt McKinney, Jack Wilder, and Lula May along with their leader Dylan Rhodes Strikes, and The Eye.

‘Now You See Me 3’ Plot predictions: The Eye might need saving

The second movie in the franchise comfortably concluded its own storyline involving Arthur Tressler. With its own ending, it opened up a new story which we could get to see in NYSM 3. In the end, Dylan and the Four Horsemen get to meet the official members of the Eye that included Thaddeus Bradley.

The Eye has also been in the film series since its inception. However, there were only a few references about it in the first movie. In the second half of the sequel, the elite group of magicians and illusionists also took part, but they weren’t central in both the films. So, it could be that the Eye is the one whose legacy wouldn’t be needed saving in the upcoming installment.

So, it’s not a piece of puzzle to know that the Eye will definitely play a major role in the next movie. It’s because the Eye made it super clear that they have been watch the four Horsemen closely since the beginning. As the Four Horsemen are already some of the most popular and exposed members of the group, the upcoming film could further explore their dynamic in the future.

Can there be any better way to explore what they are going to do by putting one of them in grave danger? It could make a good story out of it for the third flick.

‘Now You See Me 3’ release date

The fans have been waiting for years, but there hasn’t been an official update regarding its production. In 2015, Lionsgate made a public word by revealing that it has started planning for it. Another report came in late 2016, it claimed that the makers have appointed a group of new writers to write the script.

But, what’s sad is that 2020 has already begun and there has been a complete silence from Lionsgate and the cast members. It might be possible that even the cast members don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.