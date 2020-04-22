Happy Earth Day 2020 Quotes, Images, Pictures, Slogans, Quiz, Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp Status: April 22, The environment concert had let us declare a dedicated day to remember our responsibilities towards the earth. But not just in sending messages, quotes, Earth day slogans, and wishes on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, one should also be enough concerned towards setting up higher benchmarks by planting a tree on the occasion. (check: Earth Day activities.)

This event is an internationally celebrated festival, and Govt, and Non-Govt organizations from around the globe took part in the functionality to take an oath for sustainable growth and development.

Happy Earth Day 2020 Quotes

Here are some Quotes for Earth day which you can smartly use by writing with your promise to plant a tree or send it to your friend to nominate him/her to do the great work.

“I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery—air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, ‘This is what it is to be happy.’”

—Sylvia Plath, The Bell Jar

“In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.” —John Muir

Sooner or later, we will have to recognize that the Earth has rights, too, to live without pollution. What mankind must know is that human beings cannot live without Mother Earth, but the planet can live without humans. Evo Morales

“‘Is the spring coming?’ he said. ‘What is it like?’ …

‘It is the sun shining on the rain and the rain falling on the sunshine, and things pushing up and working under the earth.’”

to earth’s intelligence

we could rise rooted, like trees.”

—Rainer Maria Rilke, Rilke’s Book of Hours: Love Poems to God

“This grand show is eternal. It is always sunrise somewhere; the dew is never all dried at once; a shower is forever falling; vapor is ever rising. Eternal sunrise, eternal sunset, eternal dawn, and gloaming, on sea and continents and islands, each in its turn, as the round earth rolls.”

When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.

-Benjamin Franklin

Here are some compelling messages and wishes which you can dedicate to your loved ones on the occasion of ED. You can also use these fabulous wishes for the 2020 EarthDay as songs for #earthday. Keep your world clean and green.

Save trees, Save the environment!!

Clean city, Green city!!

Happy EarthDay

Clean city, Green city!! Happy EarthDay Little fish ask her mom:w why we can not live on Earth? The mother said, Oh my innocent kid…Earth is not made for “Fish” Its made for “Sel-Fish”. Happy Earth Day! 2020 quotes

I Think The Biggest Problem In The World,

Is That We Have A Generation Of Young,

People And Maybe Two, Who Don’t Think It’s,

Going To Get Any Better. joyous EarthDay

Share The Same Seas, Live Together On The Land.

People Everywhere Who Learn, Plan,

Work, Care, Can Save The Earth. celebrating EarthDay

Just as treasures are uncovered from the earth so virtue appears from good deeds and wisdom appears from a pure and peaceful mind.To walk safely through the maze of human life one needs the light of wisdom and the guidance of virtue. sparkling EarthDay!

I Really Wonder What Gives Us The Right To Wreck This Poor Planet Of Ours. I’m Not An Environmentalist. I’m An Earth Warrior

Good planets are hard to find.

Don’t blow it.

Unknown

