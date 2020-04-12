Happy Easter 2020 Images Quotes Wishes: This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 12, 2020, and Christians all around the world will be busy celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion which took place on Good Friday, a day before Maundy Thursday in 30 AD. The day is also known as Resurrection Sunday. One of Jesus’ disciples betrayed him.

The holidays of the Easter weekend are moveable as they don’t fall on a particular date each year. However, the days are fixed. But, the dates are not fixed according to the Gregorian or Julian calendars as they follow the Sun cycle. Its dates are determined by the lunisolar calendar similar to the Hebrew calendar. On this day, Jesus Christ came alive after his crucifixion by the Romans.

Happy Easter 2020 Images Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pictures, Photos, Pics

Easter is a special occasion that commemorates Jesus’ resurrection from the dead, taken place on the third day of his burial, as described by the New Testament. The Holy weekends with this day. The Passion of Jesus culminates with it which is preceded by Lent, 40 days of fasting, prayer, and penance.

It is also known as Pascha in Greek and Latin. According to Eastern Christianity, the Pascha season starts on Pascha and ends on the 40th day, the Feast of the Ascension. However, there is no specific detail regarding its computation and is just worked out in practice. Centuries have gone into this process and has raised a lot of controversies.

Let’s have a look at the collection of happy easter images, verses, quotes, inspirational messages which celebrate hope and spring.

“Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal and new life.”

Easter symbolizes the renewal of life. I wish you and your family the renewal of life, love, and happiness.

I hope that Easter will give you a reason to celebrate and enjoy the resurrection of life. Happy Easter! 2020 images

Wishing you all the blessings of the Easter season in the name of Our Savior, Jesus Christ.

May you feel the hope of new beginnings, love, and happiness during this joyful Easter holiday.

May you feel the bright, joyful blessings God has to offer you during this Easter holiday.

Stay tuned to TheReporterTimes.