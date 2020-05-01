May Day 2020 Images, Quotes, Wishes: We wish you all a very happy may day wishes as it’s May 1, 2020. It is also known as Labour (Labor Day) or International Workers’ Day all around the world. It is a special occasion for the celebration of the working class or laborers worldwide. This annual event is observed as a holiday in many countries across the globe. The ways of celebrations are different in different nations.

In India, the Labour Day came into existence as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas aka Kamgar Din in the Hindi language. The origins are rooted in the historic Eight hour day movement that emphasized to limit the work duration per day to eight hours. And it divided the rest of the 16 hours as 8 hours for recreation and 8 hours for rest.

But winter lingering chills the lap of May, – Oliver Goldsmith

Sweet April showers, Do Spring May Flowers, – Thomas Tusser

April is a promise that May is bound to keep, – Hal Borland

Spring is nature’s way of saying- ‘Let’s Party’- Robin Williams

“Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat.” –Laura Ingalls Wilder

If all the cars in the United States were placed end to end, it would probably be Labor Day Weekend. Doug Larson

Your Hard work & Your dedication Have helped to build the nation May you have a great time ahead Happy Labor Day.

Labor disgraces no man; unfortunately, you occasionally find men who disgrace labor. Happy Labour Day wishes.

A man is not paid for having a head and hands, but for using them – Elbert Hubbard.

Physical labor not only does not exclude the possibility of mental activity but improves and stimulates it. – Leo Tolstoy

May Day has a great significance in the books of history. It marks a crucial day for everyday humans. MayDay commemorated as an unofficial holiday in the USA in 1886 as a result of the Haymarket affair (Haymarket Massacre) in Chicago. As of now, it is celebrated in around 80 nations of the world. It observes the struggle of the working class who fought to make a day of 8-hours of work in the late 19th-century.

It is of great significance as protestants struggled for the welfare of their entire working-class community and for universal peace. The workers have been celebrating their hard work over the years. It was much-needed because a significant proportion of workers were employed for 10 to 14 hours per day and that too, in unsafe working conditions.

May Day is regarded as a public holiday in the European countries while nations like the US and Canada celebrated it as International Workers’ Day or Labor day which falls on the first Monday of September every year. And it is also observed as an annual holiday. It gives them some free time to celebrate their work. And government and employers acknowledge their achievements in various fields.

In India, the first one was celebrated in Madras (now Chennai) by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan on May 1, 1923. In Tamil, it is known as ‘Uzhaipalar Dinam’ and ‘Kamgar Divas’ in Hindi and Marathi.

