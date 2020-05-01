Happy May Day 2020 Images Quotes: Messages and Wishes for Labour Day / International Workers’ Day

Happy May Day Quotes 2020 Messages and Wishes to Celebrate and Demonstrate the Protest peacefully: Here is the collection of 2020 May Day Quotes and Messages which you may find interesting in celebrating the importance of only festival waving for labour rights around the globe. Many employers usually give a holiday and bonus to employees on this day while some celebrate the arrival of autumn in their countries.

One of the most popular festivals celebrated in May across the world, May Day is here on the 1st of the month. It’s celebrated on May 1 around the globe. Various European and Northern Countries mark the day as the celebration of autumn arrival in the countries. Since Northern countries usually remain hot only Post May, this festival is celebrated by people in houses and offices.

Various people believe in throwing away parties in celebration of the festival. Dancing and Singing with friends and family constitutes an important part. Various Socialists and Communists also celebrate it as International Worker’s Day to denounce bombings during Haymarket protest. Here are some positive jibes as quotes and messages for May Day images.

Happy May Day Quotes

May Day 2020 Quotes : Here is a collection of quotes from well-known personalities of the northern hemisphere and around the world for the celebration of this day.

“O May, sweet voice one, going thus before, Forever June may pour her warm red wine Of life and passions,–sweeter days are thine!” » Helen Hunt Jackson

“May, queen of blossoms, and fulfilling flowers, With what pretty music Shall we charm the hours? Wilt thou have pipe and reed, Blown in the open mead? Or to the lute give heed In the green bowers.” » Lord Edward Thurlow

“Among the changing months, May stands confest the sweetest, and in fairest colors dressed.” » James Thomson

“All furnished, all in arms; All plum’s like Westridge’s that with the wind Bated like eagles having lately bathed; Glittering in golden coats like images; As full of spirit as the month of May “And gorgeous as the sun at midsummer; Wanton as youthful goats, wild as young bulls.” » William Shakespeare

“No doubt they rose up early to observe the rite of May; and, hearing our intent, Came here in grace of our solemnity.” » William Shakespeare

“Today, on May Day, find a worker and shake his hand with gratitude! Without workers, no civilization could be built!” ― Mehmet Murat ildan

May Day Messages and Wishes

May Day 2020 Messages: Here is a small collection of messages and wishes for May Day 2020 which you can share with your friends and family.

May all your work succeed and may you find and do good and as a result get promoted, respected, and prospered every day of your labored life.

May your day be filled with blessings Like the sun that light the sky. A very Happy May Day 2020.

A skilled worker, regardless of the job description, remains a treasure. Happy May Day.” Let’s celebrate the labor That built up this Great Land Happy May Day 2020.

Your Hard work & Your dedication Have helped to build the nation May you have a great time ahead Happy May Day. quotes

God sells us all things at the price of labor.

Leonardo da Vinci

Leonardo da Vinci Each year, Labor Day gives us an opportunity to recognize the invaluable contributions that working men and women make to our nation, our economy, and our collective prosperity. It gives us a chance to show gratitude for workers’ grit, dedication, ingenuity, and strength, which define our nation’s character. Thomas E. Perez

Stand for your right without falling to death for your toil. Make your day bright without being patronized as a weak vessel. celebrate today because it is your right. Happy International Workers’ Day.

