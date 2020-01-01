Happy New Year 2020 Quotes for WhatsApp and Facebook Images Greetings Wishes Status Jokes Shayari Cards SMS Messages

Happy New Year Quotes for Facebook and WhatsApp 2020: The new year is all here, and people must be searching for the latest Happy New Year 2020 Quotes which you can share right away on social media. Facebook and WhatsApp are the two most popular websites where people meet and greet each other on special occasions.





The essence of the newyear is all people from whatever region or religion, celebrates the day with a full heart. Check out latest New Year 2020 Quotes and Happy New Year Images 2020 in this post so that you can share the wishes with your friends and family on such an important day. Check: Best Happy New Year 2020 Quotes & Greetings For Family and Friends.

Happy New Year Quotes 2020 Collection

Happy New Year Status Quotes for WhatsApp New Year Quotes for Facebook Happy New Year Images for WhatsApp and Facebook Happy NewYear HD Images

Happy New Year Quotes for WhatsApp:

May all the expectations and goals for each day be fulfilled on the day itself!

A year from now, you’re going to weigh more or less than what you do right now. – Phil McGraw

If you asked me for my New Year Resolutions, it would be to find out who I am. – Cyril Cusack

In the NewYear. May, your right hand always be stretched out in friendship But never in want, Happy New Year 2020 sms

May this New Year bring immense happiness in all you do, may the fireworks bring you the sound of victory in your ear. Wishing you Happy NewYear.

May this NewYear give you the courage to triumph over your vices and embrace the virtues.

Wish you a Great, Prosperous, Blissful, Healthy, Bright, Delightful, Energetic and Extremely Happy, Happy NewYear 2020 shayari

May the New Year gives you the strength to face challenges of life and courage to adjust the sail so as to take every situation to your stride.

This New Year Message has nothing much to say but to request your lips to stretch a little and brighten this world with a sweet smile.

It Doesn’t Matter Where You Came From. All That Matters Is Where You Are Going.” – Brian Tracy

“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.” – Brad Paisley

What the NewYear brings to you will depend on a great deal on what you bring to the New Year. jokes

“Every sale has five basic obstacles: no need, no money, no hurry, no desire, no trust.” – Zig Zigla

Happy New Year Quotes Wishes for Facebook:

Check out the latest collection for Happy New Year Greetings Quotes right in this post

What I like to drink most is wine that belongs to others.

“A business absolutely devoted to service will have only one worry about profits. They will be embarrassingly large.” – Henry Ford

“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, and next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning…” – T.S. Eliot

“A project is complete when it starts working for you, rather than you working for it.” – Scott Allen

Nothing prepared me for this moment. HappyNew Year to the most important person in my life.

I wish the fire of passion within us is set ablaze to the fullest to make the New Year a rocking one.

And now we welcome the newyear. Full of things that have never been. – Rainer Maria Rilke

“may u have a hard of change a crowd of all and may u get recharge THE desire always that you all happy newyear.”

“Hope Smiles from the threshold of the year to come, Whispering ‘it will be happier’…” – Alfred Tennyson

“The Old Year has gone. Let the dead past bury its own dead. The NewYear has taken possession of the clock of time. All hail the duties and possibilities of the coming twelve months!” – Edward Payson Powell

The new year begins in a snow-storm of white vows. – George William Curtis

Make your New Year a blast of fun, full of cheer and warm greetings for everyone. Have a healthy New Year!

This new year, view the world with a positive outlook, speak your heart out with confidence, listen to others as well as your inner voice and you will be on the correct road in the correct direction.

Before your social media gets flooded, the calendar changes its leaf, the mobile networks get congested I want to wish you a very Happy New Year! quotes

They say everything looks better in the morning. Well, the new year is your new morning. Everything will look better then. Happy New Year! 2020 quotes

Your friendship has been true blue. Hope you will be happy the new year through. Happy New Year!

