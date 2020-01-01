Happy New Year Status 2020 for WhatsApp and Facebook: Status made social media very much simplified. Now sharing the wishes on SMS is even easier for friends. You can connect with your friends and family with very ease. Happy New Year 2020 Status can help you in wishing all the related persons at once without worrying about the reply. Just update the status and let your Facebook friends and followers comment on the same.





Approach the New Year with resolve to find the opportunities hidden in each new day. – Michael Josephson

New love, new do, new purse, new adventures, new you. May the coming year be a great success for you.

My new year message to you is “You Are A Distraction.” Just stop being so cute in this new year, will you? Happy newyear, cutiepie!

On the off chance that you can’t fly then run, on the off chance that you can’t run then walk, on the off chance that you can’t walk then slither, yet whatever you do you need to guarantee that you are pushing ahead. That is the manner by which you going to have a fruitful New Year.

All the best for the new year. Make Your Christmas Rememberable!

No matter how the stronger person you are, there’s still someone who can make you weak.

Sending you wishes for a happy year filled with health, prosperity, love and loads of fun!

Fun, Joy, Happiness, Peace, Love, Luck, Will Come Near, With My Special Wish Happy New Year 2020!

A newyear is unfolding, like a blossom with petals curled tightly concealing the beauty within.

“I would say happynewyear, but it’s not happy; it’s the same as last year except colder. ”

Happy 2020 to all. Have a magical, rocking nd happening a newyear ahead.

Heartfelt wishes for the HappyNew Year.

May New Year be Delightful n auspicious. HappyNewYear!

May the New Year be filled with happiness and prosperity to you!

A wish for a successful new year!

A newyear is full of smiles!

May God fulfill all your wishes in the new year!

May there be showers of blessings this newyear!

May God be compassionate to you in the New Year!

Let us not drink to the past but to the future.

May you exceed the limits of prosperity and success in the NewYear!

May the New Year bring happiness, success, love, and loads of luck into your life!

The New Year will be like the old one if you keep on doing the same old things.

Cheers to a newyear and another chance for us to get it right.

New Year’s Day is every man’s birthday.

Celebrate what you want to see more of.

Every man regards his life as the New Year’s Eve of time.

A weasel comes to say “Happy New Year 2020” to the chickens.

Every man should be born again on the first day of JANUARY. Start with a fresh page.

May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions!

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.

Wishing you and your loved one’s peace, health, happiness and prosperity.

Don’t let the shadows of yesterday spoil the sunshine of tomorrow. Live for today.

I honestly hope each and every one of you has the best year ever in NewYear.

Cheers to the New Year. May it be a memorable one.

It is time to forget the past and celebrate a new beginning.

Wish all my dearest friends a great start to… 'Twenty Eighteen (2020)' Feel 20 and Look 18! 😀

May we live each page with more meaning by touching people’s lives each day.HappyNewYear!

In the NewYear, may your right and always be stretched out in friendship, never in want?

Many people look forward to the New Year for a new start on old habits.

It is never too late to start again, but yes it is always very early when one gives up. Happy New Year 2020.

Hope the NewYear showers you with. All that is beautiful! Happy NewYear!

Last year I didn’t even know his name. But this year? I write it more than my own

Happiness keeps you sweet Trials make you high Sorrows make you humble Success keeps you glowing and God keeps you going. May you have a greatest new year.

This bright newyear is given me To live each day with zest. To daily grow and try to be My highest and my best!

Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.Cheers to a New Year and another chance for us to get it right.

The object of a new year is not that we should have a newyear. It is that we should have a new soul

You are a dreamer, and you are an achiever. May you dream and achieve bigger feats, with every passing year. All the best for the NewYear.

In life we never lose friends, we only learn who the true ones are.

Each age has deemed the new-born year the fittest time for festal cheer.

Wishing You A Year Filled With Great Joy Peace And Prosperity Have A Wonderful Year Ahead Happy New Year

Meeting you was the best part of my year.

I blame Disney movies for making me grow up believing everything has a happy ending

