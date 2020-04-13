Happy Vishu 2020 Greetings: Best Images Wishes Messages Quotes Wallpapers Photos Share on New Year

Happy Vishu 2020 Greetings Images Wishes Messages Quotes Wallpapers Photos: Vishu Kani Shubho Noboborsho vishu ashamsakal in Malayalam and English. Here comes an important festival of another Indian state. It is considered as one of the most auspicious festivals of Kerala. It is considered to mark the beginning of a Hindu New Year in Kerala state.

This year, it is going to be celebrated on April 14. Kerala people follow their Malayalam calendar and according to it, it falls in the month of Medam and known for rituals like Vishukkani, Vishukaineetam, Vishukodi, VishuSadya, and Vishupadakkam.

As per the mythology, Lord Vishnu killed demon Narakasura on this particular day. Another strong belief is that demon king Ravana was killed by Lord Rama on this day, and then onwards Suryadeva (Sun God) started rising from the East direction.

In the meantime, other states celebrate their own set of festivals and events. Mangalore celebrates the first day of the lunisolar calendar as Bisu. Udupi and Ugadi is celebrated in some parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Puthandu or Tamil New Year in Tamil Nadu, and Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra.

Below, there is a collection of some of the most shared Vishu messages, wishes, picture greetings, images, whatsapp status, etc. which you can also share with your near and dear ones.

Visshu remains for new and new

Give us a chance to endeavor to make all days like Visshu. Upbeat New Year.

Give us a chance to endeavor to make all days like Visshu. Upbeat New Year. May you have the capacity to handle the high points and low points that you go over in life. Cheerful Vishu 2020.

Wishing you an ecstatic, splendid, delightful, lively, sound, awesome, prosperous and to a great degree upbeat Vishuu.

The Malayalam new year Visshu is here. It is an ideal opportunity to praise a fresh start. Wishing you the welcome of the bright celebration.

From Vishukkani to Vishu Sadya, may you have the capacity to appreciate the exceptional snippets of the celebration with your family. Cheerful Visshu.

May Lord Vinayagar shower his divine blessings on you and fill your life with new hopes and endless celebrations!

Start the year with a smile,

Celebrate with the family and share the memories.

Cherish the experience and treasure it.

Let the happy moments be your inspiration in life throughout the year.

Happy Vishu! 2020 greetings

മേടമാസപുലരിയിൽ ആയിരം അനുഗ്രഹങ്ങളുമായി

വിഷുപുലരി വന്നെത്തുന്ന ഈ വേളയിൽ

ഹൃദയത്തിൽ നിന്നും നുള്ളിയെടുത്ത ഒരുപിടി

കൊന്നപൂവിനോടപ്പം എന്റെ സ്നേഹത്തിൽ പൊതിഞ്ഞ

വിഷു ആശംസകൾ

You may be miles separated, yet wishing you the favors of the new year that will be filled wityh happy minutes. Upbeat Vishu 2016.

I formally declare that I have begun tolerating Viishu Kaineetam in real money, checks, DD, top-up cards. Demand yout to evade a minute ago surge!! Glad Vishuu my dear.

May Lord Krishna convey peace to your home and heart now and dependable. Cheerful Vishhu.

Ormakal koodu kootiya manasinte thalir chillayil,

Ponnin niramulla orayiram ormakalumayi,

Oru Visshu kaalam koodi varavayi.

Snehathode orayiram Vishu Asamsakal nerunnu

Ponnin niramulla orayiram ormakalumayi, Oru Visshu kaalam koodi varavayi. Snehathode orayiram Vishu Asamsakal nerunnu Orayiram kanikonnakal manasil pookaan,

oru Vishuu kaalam koodi vannirikunnu,

Ee varsham nallath mathram sambavikatte ennu aashamsichukond

Orayiram Vishu asamsakal

