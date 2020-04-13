Tamil New Year 2020 Wishes Happy Puthandu Images SMS Messages Quotes Greetings HD Wallpapers Whatsapp Status: Every religion, community, tribe, etc. celebrates their own festivals and observes various events in their own style and time. So do Tamil people. They observe and celebrate their new year aka Puthandu in the month of April every year.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in India; Sri Lanka and wherever Tamil population is insignificant amounts like Singapore, Malaysia, Reunion, and Mauritius, etc. witness this celebration with great enthusiasm. The major slang to wish this occasion is “Puthandu Vazthukal” and “Iniya Tamizh Puthandu Nalvaazhthukal”.

Tamil New Year 2020 Wishes

Like Christian people follow Georgian calendar, Tamil people follow their own. Their NY celebration depend on the cycle of the Sun. When Sun enters into the rashiya Mesa (House of Aries) from rashiya Meena (House of Pisces) on the celestial sphere, then it is observed.

The Tamils of India and Sinhalese of Sri Lanks celebrate it. Sinhala New Year (Aluth Avurudda) marks the end of the harvest season and celebrates on the 13th or 14th of April each year.

Our team has made a collection of some of the most shared Happy Puthandu Greetings, Wishes, SMS, Messages, Quotes, Images, Sayings, Whatsapp status, HD wallpapers, pictures, etc. which you can share with your near and dear ones.

You can set the following images as your desktop background or in another way you want to use. Scroll down and get them.

On this Tamil New Year,

Wish you be showered with

The Divine blessings…

Of happiness and Prosperity

Puthandu Vazthukal !!!

Ipadi Pesama iruntha Epadi.

Innum 3 days than iruku.

Ada Yaravathu Aarambinga pa.

Sari, Naney Aarambikiren.

May this NY bring many opportunities your way,

to explore every joy of life and may your resolutions

for the days ahead stay firm, turning all your dreams

into reality and all your efforts into great achievements.

Chitharai Ist 2015 la Naanga

Unga Veettukku

Varuvoam.

Vandhu Permanenta

Unga Veetlaye

Thanga Poarom.

Engaloada Name:

“SANTHOSAM”

“VETRI”

“NIMMATHI”

Wish You Happy Puthandu

Do all the best you can,

By all the ways you can,

In all the manners you can,

In all the occasions you can,

At all the opportunity you can

A VERY HAPPY puthandu

Sabwithiyo viwajjatho…

Sabba rogo winassatho.

Mathe bawath antharayo.

Suki digayu ko bawa…”

120ta 220k awada ayu bo wewa…!

Suba aluth auruddak wewa

Chitharai Ist la Naanga

Unga Veettukku

Varuvoam.

Vandhu Permanenta

unga Veetlaye

Thanga Poarom.

Engaloada Name:

SANTHOSAM

VETRI

NIMMATHI

Wish You Happy TNY

May this Tamilian New Year

Brings you lot of good things

in your life.

May the God blesses always

In your life for the entire year ahead.

Eniya Puthandu Vazthukal

Vettriyai Virumbum Namakku

Tholviyai Thaangum Manam Illai?!

Tholviyai thaangum Manam irundhaal adhuvum

Oru Vettri dhaan.!

Intha Putthaandil Anaivarukkum Vetri Kidaikattum.

Wish You a Very Happy & Prosperous NewYear?

Let this TamilNew Year

Brings lot of cheer, affluence, and Peace

In your life.

May the Divine power gives you enough

Strength for tolerating highs and lows of life

With Calmness

Naam Santhippatharkku Pala 1000

Nodikal Ahalaam!!! Aanaal!!!

Naam sinthippatharkku

Sila Nodihal PODHUM!!!

SINTHIKKIREN Naam eni

Eppothu Santhippom Ena!!!!!!

IPPADIKKU

Puthandu Year’s is the time to forget all your fears, drink a few beers,

leave behind all your tears… so be merry and have happy Puthandu Year.

Here is wishing a euphoric and prosperous New Years

to a person who brings the sunshine to the family always.

A new beginning… New hopes… and new horizons to reach…

May the Sun radiate all the goodness of life…

In the coming year and always! Happy Tamil NewYear to all.

Kadarkkarai mannalil Namadhu Natppai Yezhudhi Vaiththean

Alai vandhu adiththu sendradhu Vilai Madhipillaa Muthukkal Yenakkey Sondham yendru.

Happy TamilNewYear.

Happy Vishu! May the new year bring with it new hopes, more prosperity, and good health.

* Let this Puthandu be the start of your new, better life.

Have a happy and blessed happy puthandu! wishes

Let’s spread the message of true love,

lasting peace,

fresh hope and pure joy.

Eniya Puthandu Vazthukal.

May this year’s Puthandu bring in abundance, joy, and prosperity to your life.

Have a blessed and happy puthandu

