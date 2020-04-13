Happy Puthandu, Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu, Vishu 2020 Wishes Picture Messages Images and Significance of Bengali, Assamese, Tamil New Year

Happy Puthandu, Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu, Vishu 2020 Wishes Picture Messages Images of Bengali, Assamese, Tamil New Year: The new year’s celebrations start in April in India every year. After Punjabi’s Baisakhi, which was celebrated on April 14, now it’s the time for the new year’s celebrations of Bengalis, Assamese, Malayalis, and Tamils. All of them will observe them on April 14.

As per their respective calendars, it marks the first day of the year and the start of the harvest festival which is celebrated with different names in different regions. Pohela Boishakh, Puthandu, and Vishu are the names of Bengali New Year, Tamil NewYear and Malayalam New Year.

On NewYear, Bengalis say “Shubho Noboborsho” to wish on the occasion of Pohela Boishakh. In West Bengal, especially Kolkata, it is believed to be an auspicious time for marriages. Like any other Hindu special day, on this day too, people use to offer prayers, touch elder’s feet, wear new clothes, exchange gifts, and sweets. Moreover, people consider this occasion to start new businesses.

North-eastern Indian states like Assam celebrates Bohag Bihu, which marks the start of the Assamese New Year. It is also popular by the name Rongali Bihu. This festival witnesses Bihu dance and Bihugeets. Special dishes like pitha, laru, and jolpan are famous for the occasion.

Tamilians celebrate Puthandu and wishes by saying “Puthandu Vazhthukal”. The eve of the Puthandu day marks the making of a tray filled with three kinds of fruits – mango, banana and jackfruit, betel leaves and areca nuts, gold/silver jewelry, coins/money, flowers and a mirror. Then, it is believed that this tray has to be viewed just after waking up in the morning. Later on, a big feast and decorations are done in all the Tamil houses.

Kerala celebrates Vishu on the same day. People use to buy new clothes, give money as a gift to youngsters aka “Vishu Kaineettam”, greet one another saying “Vishu Ashamsakal” and visit temples to offer prayers. (share: Happy Vishu Wishes.)

Pohela Boishakh (Bengali New Year) wishes

Wishing a favored and prosperous Bengali New Year to you and your family. Subho Poila Boisakh!

Give this year a chance to be one that brings you peace, satisfaction, and satisfaction. Glad Poila Boisakh!

May this Poila Boisakh fill your existence with a plenitude of trust and satisfaction!

Choitrer Raater Sheshe Surjo Ashe Notun Beshe, Shei Surjer Rongin Aalo Muchhe Dik Jiboner Sokol Kalo Shubho Nobo Borsho!

Puthandu (Tamil New Year) wishes

On this Tamil NewYear, Wish you be showered with The Divine favors… Of satisfaction and Prosperity Puthandu Vazthukal !!!

A fresh start New trusts and new skylines to reach May the Sun emanate all the decency of life In the coming year and dependably! Puthandu Vazthukal!

May this Tamil NewYear Brings you parcel of good things throughout your life. May the God favors dependably In your life for the whole year ahead. “Eniya Puthandu Vazthukal”

Kadarkkarai mannalil Namadhu Natppai Yezhudhi Vaiththean Alai vandhu adiththu sendradhu Vilai Madhipillaa Muthukkal Yenakkey Sondham yendru. Happy Tamil NewYear.

Bohag Bihu (Assamese New Year) wishes

B – Bond of LOVE, I – Icon of Assam, H – Humanity, U – Unity, That is our BIHU, our soul….wish U each of the a Happy Rongali Bihu

Let this Bihu usher in a Good and Sweet Year, both physically and profoundly. 2017 Rongali Bihu Eye Subhkamnache

bihuti ahise,dhul pepa bajise, birikhe holaise paat, nahoror hubakhot ure mon, ulahot bihu bihu lagise gaat bihur hiyabhora subhessa jonalu happy bohag bihu

Kopou Fulil, Togor Fulil Bakhontor Hubah Loi, Kuli-Ketekiye Geet Jurile Bohagor Botora Loi, Bihur Hiya Bhora Hubhessare “HAPPY RONGALI BIHU”

Hope you liked the above collection of Happy Puthandu, Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu, Vishu: Wishes Picture Messages Images of Bengali, Assamese, Tamil NewYear.

