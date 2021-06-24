LeoVegas Casino – Advantages and Disadvantages 

LeoVegas Casino is, without a doubt, one of the go-to-casino sites for Indian gamblers who want to be entertained and have fun online. It has been around for quite some time now and has already established its reputation in the industry. However, perfection is impossible to attain in all aspects of life, and the same thing goes for online gambling.

In this article, we are going to tackle the advantages and disadvantages of playing in LeoVegas in India.

Advantages of playing at LeoVegas Casino

There's always something exciting to look forward to

Availability of sports betting – LeoVegas is a one-stop site for all your online gambling needs as it offers both casino games and sports betting. Indian punters can place their bet on sports like cricket, football, tennis, horse racing, and gold, to name a few.

Great rewards – Like any other casino site, LeoVegas makes sure that players feel valued. For new players, they offer a generous welcome bonus such as a 100% deposit match-up bonus. Its rewards do not solely focus on new players but to existing players too. Loyal players are given perks as a token of appreciation, such as free spins, cashback, birthday gifts, and other exciting incentives.

Unmatched customer care – LeoVegas sees to it that players will have someone to turn to whenever they encounter issues while on the platform. The customer support team can be reached through various means such as live chat, telephone, and email; not to mention, the customer support team is available 24/7. So, anytime you have issues, problems, or queries, feel free to contact them.

Exciting betting coverage – LeoVegas is good at pricing their games. They offer a competitive price range, which explains why many gamblers prefer them over other online gambling sites.

Exceptional mobile casino app – LeoVegas acknowledged that many online gamblers today prefer to play using their mobile device. Hence, it created a dedicated mobile app, which is one of the best of its kind. From your mobile device of choice, you can access all available games, including slot games, live games, and table games. The app is compatible with Android and iOS. The mobile gaming experience is the same as the web version. In fact, the mobile version is better as there are exclusive games for mobile apps.

What are the not-so-good thing about LeoVegas?

Although LeoVegas is packed with all the good stuff, it does not cancel the fact that it falls short in some departments. Should you wish to play at LeoVegas Casino, the following not-so-good stuff should be kept in mind:

Limited withdrawal methods

Bonus options are somewhat restricted – Although LeoVegas offers a generous bonus package, it is somewhat limited to a particular geographic location. You have to know beforehand if your country is eligible for bonuses or not.

No dedicated live betting section – If you love betting on sports, you might be disappointed to know that LeoVegas does not have a dedicated live betting section. What it does have is the basic – a homepage with upcoming market details.

LeoVegas Casino is, without a doubt, a contender in the list of top casino and sports betting sites for Indian players. It has many advantages and a few disadvantages. Despite these setbacks, it is clear that the pros outweigh the cons.

There are many goods reasons why you should give LeoVegas Casino a try. As with the few not-so-good stuff, LeoVegas is working on them. Although it has been around for some time now, it does not stop from growing. One thing is for sure; it continues to innovate to further better serve its patron.

Should you wish to give LeoVegas Casino a try, all you can do is sign up for an account with them. In less than two minutes, you can have your account up and running. Then, deposit any of the methods supported by the platform to activate your welcome bonus.

LeoVegas Casino is a one-stop destination for both casino game lovers and sports betting enthusiasts. The presence of a dedicated mobile app is a plus factor as it lets players access the site anytime and anywhere they want to.