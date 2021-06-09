The Ultimate Guide to Hiring a Python Developer

Python is one of the most popular and in-demand programming languages among developers. In fact, it is used by some of the biggest tech giants, including Google, Netflix, and Dropbox, in order to develop and maintain their platforms and applications.

If you are thinking about hiring a Python developer for your firm, your first challenge will be to find a dedicated, skilled expert who knows his or her way around the programming language.

For those who are completely clueless about where to start, our guide intends to answer all your questions. We will introduce you to this overwhelmingly popular language and walk you through the process of hiring a python software developer.

What does a Python Developer do?

Python is one of the high-level programming languages with a concise syntax. Its rich library and ease of work make it a highly preferred option among the developer community.

As with any other programming language, Python has several versions – each catering to specific aspects of web development. When you hire Python developers, they will be able to do the following tasks for you:

Writing efficient and clean code

Developing Python applications

Debugging, optimization, and maintenance

Implementation of data protection and security measures

Integration of front-end programs with server-side

Setting up of databases

Improving the functionality of existing networks and systems

Additionally, many experienced Python developers are also well-versed in using the program for machine learning, test automation, and data analysis. This includes streaming analytics, integrating image/voice/video recognition software, and deployment of chatbots.

That said, as you can imagine – not every Python developer is going to be able to deliver on all these.

While Python is widely used worldwide, you will need to hire expert Python developers to provide customized solutions across different areas of development.

Now that you have a fundamental understanding of what is a python developer, let us look into your options of successfully hiring one.

Where to Find a Python Expert?

When it comes to hiring a Python developer, you have three main options in front of you. Take a look below to explore each one.

1. In-House Developer

If you are searching for a full-time dedicated developer working exclusively for your project, then your best option is an in-house developer. This will allow you to have complete control over the process. Not only that, you will be able to monitor the development as well as request changes as needed.

However, the main drawback here is that hiring an in-house developer might cost you more. You will also have to provide the sufficient infrastructure and technology required for them to work independently.

Hiring an in-house employee can be even more challenging if you do not already have a technical team established. This means you will need someone who is experienced in the field to help you throughout the hiring process.

2. Outsourcing Python Developers

The second option you have is to work with a development company that can offer you access to their extensive resources. In this case, you can specify whatever your requirements are, and the outsourcing firm will take care of all your demands – that is, if you choose the right partner.

In a majority of cases, development agencies have a team of specialists who can experience across multiple Python applications. By hiring just one company, you will be able to gain access to a wide talent pool, which would not be available to you otherwise.

Additionally, when thinking of outsourcing companies, the world is your oyster. In the current business landscape, remote working and coordinating is not an issue. You will also be able to find many affordable Python development companies if you are willing to expand your search location.

3. Freelancers

Over the past few years, choosing freelancers has become one of the popular alternatives to hiring a full-time employee. Depending on the developer’s expertise, this might cost you a fraction of the expenses of bringing an in-house developer on board.

Moreover, hiring freelancers can give you a lot of flexibility. There is no need for you to stick with just one developer. You can work with one or build a team that can attend to each of your unique needs.

If you would rather prefer this approach, here are some platforms that can connect you to expert and experienced Python software developers.

Upwork

Lemon.io

Gun.io

GitHub

Phython.org

What to Include in Job Postings?

Once you know which path you want to take when moving forward, you can start writing up the precise requirements you have. In fact, the chances of you finding the best candidates lies in you creating a professional job post. If it looks amateurish, you are less likely to hear from experienced talent.

Here are some points to include in your job description:

Job Title – Do not simply include ‘Python Developer.’ Instead, choose precise terms such as ‘Assistant,’ ‘Junior,’ or ‘Senior’ Python developer.

– Do not simply include ‘Python Developer.’ Instead, choose precise terms such as ‘Assistant,’ ‘Junior,’ or ‘Senior’ Python developer. Company Introductio n – You should always be very clear about your company, which industry you are in, and why your firm might be a good workplace to apply for.

n – You should always be very clear about your company, which industry you are in, and why your firm might be a good workplace to apply for. Required Technical Skills – Perhaps, the most important point in your job description is mentioning the specific skills you seek. However, make sure to prioritize what you are looking for by putting them in the right order. Also, try to offer a clear idea of what exactly the developer would be doing in your firm. You can also include the desired skills you seek that might be of use to you in the future.

– Perhaps, the most important point in your job description is mentioning the specific skills you seek. However, make sure to prioritize what you are looking for by putting them in the right order. Also, try to offer a clear idea of what exactly the developer would be doing in your firm. You can also include the desired skills you seek that might be of use to you in the future. Required Personal Skills – Apart from the technical skills, you will also have to list what soft skills you are looking for. Try to avoid clichés such as ‘hard working’ or ‘team player’ to make your posting more professional. It is best to explain in your own words to reflect the company’s voice.

Once you have a basic draft, you can adjust this depending on which platforms you are using for your job search. For instance, if you are hiring a freelancer, you will also have to include whether it is a contract-based project or whether you will be paying them in hours.

How to Find a Python Expert?

Once you have your job posted and start receiving responses, it can be yet another challenge to find the right candidate. In order to efficiently approach this, you need to know exactly what you are looking for in the ideal Python software developer for your firm.

Here are some tips that can help you choose the Python expert who can deliver what you need.

Resume Screening

As obvious, the first task is to go through the applications you receive. You will be looking for specific technologies that the developer has mastered. These might include:

Web frameworks such as Django and Flask

ORMs such as Django ORM and SQLAlchemy

Build tools such as pip or tox

Test frameworks such as py.test or UnitTest

Data analysis tools such as NumPy and SciPy

It goes without saying that depending on your requirement, the skillset you seek will also vary.

Some candidates will also include certifications in Python learning programs. However, since there is no official certification, you will need to know more about their practical skills to know whether they are a good fit.

Interviews

As with any recruitment process, you will have to interview the shortlisted candidates. It might be best to do a phone or video interview before inviting them in person.

This will present you the opportunity to know more about the candidate, find out any additional information that they haven’t included in the resume, and discuss their experience.

It will also be best to have a questionnaire prepared and vetted by an experienced IT professional based on your current needs.

Tests and Technical Screening

If you are hesitant to hire someone based only on their interview, you might want to consider a technical screening. There are several coding tests that you can find online, or you can create one on your own if you have the resources available.

Alternatively, you can also ask the candidates to present samples of their previous work or references to establish their work experience.

How to Hire a Python Developer – Summary

As you know by now, hiring a Python developer is not entirely an overwhelming process. The only thing is that you should be clear about what you’re looking for and have a clear screening process based on that.

If you want to avoid the hassle, you can always approach a recruiting firm or rather consider outsourcing a development company for your needs.