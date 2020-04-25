Ramadan Kareem / Mubarak Wishes, SMS, Messages Greetings: Happy Ramazan 2020 Quotes Images

The most auspicious month for Muslims is all here. The followers of Islam celebrate the month of Ramadan Kareem by wishing their friends and families on the auspicious day of Ramadan Mubarak. Check out the latest collection of Ramazan Kareem greetings on our website and wish your loved one for the grace of Allah by sharing this article on social media websites.

Ramadan Kareem Greetings and Wishes

Start the divine season of Ramadan

with a heart filled with love and peace,

wishing that Allah forgives us for our wrongdoings.

Let this 30-day of Ramdan be the start

of our repentance and enlightenment.

Have a blessed Ramadan!

It’s the season of Ramazan. Fasting, praying,

repenting from sins.

Hoping that Allah shower you and your beloved

with loads of blessings.

Happy Mubarak!

lighten the darkness and ease the pain you may have at this moment.

Allah, the Almighty,

will surely bless you with all the best things in life.

Just repent, worship and pray.

Happy Ramadan! Mubarak

Your life may always be happiness claim;

As the mountain high,

You move without sigh;

like the white linen flair,

Purity is always an affair;

As the sunshine creates morning glory,

fragrance fills years as flory;

with the immaculate eternal smile,

attached to you mile after mile;

All darkness is far away,

As light is on its way;

Wish all of you a very Happy Ramadan 2020.

Your sincere prayers, your devotion, your faith in Allah, will make you a better human to serve this society with wisdom and truth. Ramzan Kareem.

He is the one God, the Creator, the Initiate, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names… He is the Almighty, Most Wise. Ramadan Kareem 2020

May Allah always guide you all throughout your journey in life. I wish this Ramzan will infuse you with courage That will help you be triumphant over the adversities of life

Ramadan Mubarak Wishes

I’m wishing you to be showered with loads of blessings

come from our almighty creator Allah.

Have a happy and peaceful Ramadan! Mubarak

Allah sees it all… and sure rewards where the reward is due.

Here’s wishing you blessed and prosperous Ramadan.

Ramazan Kareem!

To let go of the past and move forward

May this give you the courage to start afresh.

Ramadan Kareem!

Ramazan Mubarak Quotes

May Allah’s immaculate grace and exceptional wisdom conquer your life as you celebrate this holy month of Ramazan. Have a blessed and peaceful Ramadan! Mubarak

Whoever prayed at night in it (the month of Ramzan) out of sincere Faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.”

– [Sahih Bukhari Vol. 3 Book 32, No. 226]

be your directing light,

also, its energy,

fill your existence with,

peace and effortlessness.

Ramzan Mubarak.

In his warm and gentle ways,

To fill every corner of your heart,

And your Life with lots of happiness.

Ramadaan Mubarak!

My life has been great and happy,

Thanks to a wonderful friend like you

You’re one of the reason why I enjoy life

That Allah gave me

Here’s wishing you a blessed Ramadan!

