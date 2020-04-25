Happy Ramadan Mubarak 2020 Images Wishes, Pictures, HD Wallpapers, Photos, Pics, Quotes: Ramadan (also known as Ramazan), the most anticipated month for Muslims, will commence on this Tuesday in various states in India, excluding Kerala, where Ramadhan will kick off from Monday. (share: Ramadan 2020 Greetings.)

Ramadan is an international festival that is commemorated by Muslims all over the world such as in Saudi Arabia, UAE, United States, Jordan, Singapore, Kuwait and other countries too. It is the holiest month of the year in the Muslim religion. Devotees fast throughout the month from sunrise to sunset.

Ramadan Mubarak 2020 Images

The month of fasting begins after confirming the crescent of Moon. It is confirmed by nations’ own moon-observing committee. The fast goes as long as for 30 days for all the good Muslims, except the children or ill people + pregnant and menstruating women.

Subsequently, Eid-ul-Fitr falls at the end of the month when people break their fast and celebrate Eid. (check: When Is Ramadan 2020?)

In-between the Ramadan or Ramazan month, people usually fast during the day and offer prayers to Almighty Allah. At night, after the moon shines a little, they eat their meal (a practice known as Iftar).

The custom began 1400 years back, when Prophet Muhammad, Messenger of Allah, fasted for a month. He observed breakfast with dates and a bit of water; this tradition is still followed by many Muslims.

During this auspicious month, the food corners, especially in India, are fully decorated with lightning and mouth-watering delicacies.

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, extended his greetings to all the Muslims of India by saying, “My warmest greetings to the people of Afghanistan and all Muslims across the world for the holy month of Ramadan.”

On the long stretch of Ramadan,

I’m wishing you a month of endowments,

30 days of mercy,

what’s more, 720 hours of edification.

Glad Ramadan! I hope this Ramadan bring cheer, prosperity and peace in your life.

Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity.

Ramadan Mubarak! May the day delight and the moments measure all the special joys for all of you to treasure. May the year ahead be fruitful too, for your home and family and especially for you. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan! You are one of the reason why my life has been meaningful

This Ramadan, let me pray to Allah

To bring you more blessings.

Ramadan Mubarak to you!

1. Kul ‘am was into by-khair!

(May each year discover you healthy!)

2. I Hope I Am The First Wishing you and your family the

favors of the month of Ramadaan.

happy Ramadan in Advance

3. Today I supplicate that:-

Bliss be at your entryway

May it thump early

Stay late and leave the endowment of Allah’s

Peace, love, joy and great wellbeing behind

Shaban Mubarak, Eid Mubarak,

ramdan Mubarak,

4. May this sacred month of Ramadhan pursue away from the despondency and wretchedness that is getting the best out of you. Happy Ramadhan.

5. A quick is not an appetite strike. Fasting submits to God’s charges. A desire strike makes God provide to our requests.

6. Your genuine petitions,

your dedication,

your confidence in Allah,

will improve you a human, to serve this general public

with insight and truth.

Happy Ramadan.

5. an ALLAH Our Sins Are So Many

Yet, Your Mercy Is Limitless|

You Are The Greatest Forgiver

You Love To Forgive

Plz Forgive me,

my Parents,

my FamilyFurthermore, The Whole Muslim Ummah Past, and Pr

