How To Wish Happy New Year 2020 in Spanish, French, German, Chinese and other languages?

Happy new year 2020 in Spanish, French, Chinese, German, Russian: NY is around the corner, and for the occasion, you should learn or you may search how to wish new year in different languages. You can learn and implement it via wishing it to your foreign friends. Do you know how to say happy new year in Spanish for instance?





If you don’t, then don’t worry. We have brought a collection of 30 different languages with you can greet anyone on the occasion of newyear. By wishing for this special event, you can give them a reason to smile. Then, what are waiting for? Scroll down.

How To Say Happy New Year 2020 in Spanish and other languages?

Finally, the time has come to take some rest from the work and enjoy a bit. It means a time for you to set yourself unwind and wander like a free bird. The whole world unites on this day of New Year as everybody like to party with their friends and family. Flow with joy.

Even the weather is up to the mark, and there is a celebration going on all around the world. People across the globe are filled with happiness. NewYear is a delightful occasion, and it gives us a feeling of peace. However, it means different things to different people as it’s all a matter of perspective.

Some people like just to cuddle with their cats and get warmth in a blanket or being lost in a good book. What are your plans for the [year] new year? Are you going to spend the new year’s eve 2020 at somewhere special or with someone special?

Some like to spend the day with their sweethearts and share the overwhelming moments together, have a dance in dim lights and welcome the newyear with just love.

Afrikaans – Gelukkige Nuwejaar

Albanian – Gezuar Vitin e Ri

Arabic- سنة سعيدة – Sana Sa’eedah

Bosnian- sretna nova godina

Bulgarian– sh-tast-liva No-va go-din-a

Catalan- Feliç any nou

Chinese Mandarin – Xin Nian Kuai Le – (pronounced sheen nian kwai luh)

Chinese Cantonese – San Nin Fai Lok – (pronounced san knee fy lock)

Czech- šťastný nový rok

Danish – Godt nytår

Dutch- Gelukkig Nieuwjaar

Farsi- سال نو مبارک – sale nou mobarak

Finnish – Hyvää uutta vuotta

Filipino- Manigong Bagong Taon

French- Bonne Année

German- Gutes Neues Jahr

Gaelic (Scotland)- Bliadhna mhath ur

Greek- kali chronya

Hebrew- shana tova

Hungarian- Buék

Irish- Bhliain nua sásta

Italian- Felice anno nuovo

Japanese- akemashite omedeto gozaimasu

Korean- seh heh bok mahn ee bahd euh sae yo

Maltese- Is Sena it -Tajba

Mandarin Chinese- xīn nián kuài lè

Norwegian – Godt nytt år

Polish- Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku

Portuguese- Feliz Ano Nov

Romanian- La Mulți Ani

Russian- s novim godom

how to say happy new year in Spanish- Feliz Año Nuevo

Swedish – Gott nytt år

Turkish- Mutlu yıllar

Urdu- نايا سال مبارک – nayya saal mubarak

Welsh- blwyddyn newydd dda

We hope you are now able to wish new year that important person in your life in very own language. No more worries on ‘how to say new year‘ Keep sharing and spreading the love.