Every year, the whole world celebrates the newyear on January 1. People plan parties, functions, and all sort of fun-filled entertainment on new year’s eve, December 31. Everybody get busy with the celebrations as the last week of December arrives every time. It has become an integral part of our society now. Everyone prefers to enjoy the whole day and night in their own way.

Gracious my Dear, Forget ur Fear,

Let all ur Dreams be Clear,

Never put Tear, Please Hear,

I need to let one know thing in ur Ear

Wishing u an exceptionally Happy NEW YEAR images

If you asked me for my New Year Resolution, it would be to find out who I am. – Cyril Cusack

Dear Mom and Dad, Though I Don’t Often, Express in Words as How Much I Love U, But Today I Want To Thank U for The Wonderful Gifts, Your Blessings, or more, All Showing me the Right approach to Make My Life, More Beautiful.Thank You Very Much. Happy NewYear Mom and Dad.

We may be far apart but you are always in my heart. May you have a healthy and abundant New Year!

Like feathered creatures, let us, abandon what we don’t have to carry… GRUDGES SADNESS PAIN FEAR and REGRETS.

Life is wonderful, Enjoy it. HAPPY NEW YEAR images

A HappyNewYear! Allow that I

May bring no tear to any eye

At the point when this NewYear in time should end

Give it a chance to be said I’d played the companion,

Have lived and adored and toiled here,

Furthermore, made of it a happy year.

If craziness had another name, it would be yours! Your craziness is communicable and you smile – infectious! I have been able to hold both up this year, and hope to do the same in the new year too! Here’s to another crazy 365 days together! Happy NewYear.

Happy New Year Whatsapp Status – Wishes, Greeting Cards, SMS, Messages

Memorable moment r celebrate together,

U r my closest companion for the present and until the end of time,

Make me Miss U, even more, this NewYear,

Hope this 2020 bring Happiness for you Dear.

NewYear brings just Happiness, not Tear,

Everybody loves only You Dear,

All your Problems will be Finish……

It’s for You my Special NEW YEAR’S wish.

Makki ki Roti, Nimbu ka Aachar,

Suraj Ki Kirne, Khushiyo ki Bahar,

Chand Ki Chandi, Apno ka Pyar,

Mubarik ho Appko yeh naya saal

***Happy***New***Year.

I Miss You When Something Really

Great Happens Because You’re The One

I Want To Share It With. I Miss U

At the point when Something Is Troubling Me.

Since You’re The Only One Who

Comprehends Me.

I Miss You When I

Chuckle And Cry Because I Know That You’re

The One Who Makes My Laughter Grow

and My Tears Disappear.

Advance Happy New Year 2020.

Is rishte ko yunhi banaye rakhna,

Dil mein yaado ke chirag jalaye rakhna,

bahut Pyara safar raha 2019 ka

apna sath 2020 mein bhi banaye rakhna.

Wish You NewYear 2020

On first January, when Moon Sets and Sun Rises,

the world would wake up to a new day break,

I wish every one of my loved ones live long and to

Witness 100 such first lights. Advance Happy newYear 2020.

