Probably the most awaited moment of 2020, the first day of the year, New Year is here. Quotes are an essential part of any festival, Happy New Year Inspirational Quotes is just another way to celebrate the festive season with much more enjoyment and happiness. Quotes are an important part of any festival be it Christmas or Valentine’s day.





New Year Quotes are more just wishes for people. People do use Happy New Year Inspirational Quotes to celebrate the day with friends and family, but they are also often shared as New Year Resolutions by many people. Quotes generally teach us a way of living and inspire us to do better and are better to enjoy the life, that is the main reason why people love to share Happy New Year Inspirational Quotes over wishes and messages in 2020.

Happy New Year Quotes

We have listed down the best motivational quotes available on the Internet which can help you celebrate the new year with much more happiness and excitement.

“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice”. – T.S. Eliot, Four Quartets

“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” Oprah Winfrey

“New Year’s Day. A fresh start. A new chapter in life waiting to be written. New questions to be asked, embraced, and loved. Answers to be discovered and then lived in this transformative year of delight and self-discovery. Today carve out a quiet interlude for yourself in which to dream, pen in hand. Only dreams give birth to change.” Sarah Ban Breathnach

“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘It will be happier.” Alfred Lord Tennyson

“Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement of the moment has passed. Cavett Robert

Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties. – Helen Keller

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right. – Oprah Winfrey

“Every New Year people get you some presents but your best present you get never changes,

Your own existence! It is also your best present to others!”

Your own existence! It is also your best present to others!” “Years come, and Years go,

but our friendship has stood the test of time,

wishing you the best in this upcoming year.”

but our friendship has stood the test of time, wishing you the best in this upcoming year.” It’s not the destination, it’s the journey. May you enjoy each day of your adventure. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year Inspirational Quotes

“A year of ending and beginning, a year of loss and finding…and all of you were with me through the storm. I drink your health, your wealth, your fortune for long years to come, and I hope for many more days in which we can gather like this.” – C.J. Cherryh

“New Year’s Day now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual.” — Mark Twain

“We spend January 1st walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives…not looking for flaws, but for potential. “ – Ellen Goodman

“We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” – Edith Lovejoy Pierce

To put an end to something old, we have to start a thing new, wishing you with a joy-filled heart though the words here are few. A very happy new year! inspirational quotes

“A new year brings not only happiness, it makes us happy with a hope to fulfill our dreams or a new beginning of our life. So, a new year is very special to everyone.” – Santonu Kumar Dhar

“And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” – Rainer Maria Rilke

“Progress belongs to the Askers; the smarter the question, the lesser the guessing.” ― Aniekee Tochukwu Ezekiel

“There are greater things to be achieved in every new year, and each and everyone must prepare themselves to be great, not by words of the mouth, but by a lot of sacrifices.” ― Michael Bassey Johnson

“A new you can still emerge from the old you.” ― Bamigboye Olurotimi

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” – Oprah Winfrey

“It isn’t only a new year, it is a new chance for everyone to restart.” ― Mohammed Sekouty

“I made no resolutions for the New Year. The habit of making plans, of criticizing, sanctioning and molding my life, is too much of a daily event for me.” – Anais Nin

“I’m a little bit older, a little bit wiser, a little bit rounder, but still none the wiser.” ― Robert Paul

“Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other.” – Abraham Lincoln

“Do whatever you do the best” – The Reporter Times

So here is the end of Happy New Year Inspirational Quotes by Reporter Times, We hope you find the meaningful wish or resolution for next year. Don’t forget to share the article on social media using the links below. Stay tuned to TheReporterTimes for more.