Though the occasion is considered romantic, you can also share your feelings towards your family. Couples celebrate this event, Lovers day wholeheartedly by exchanging gifts, going shopping, greeting cards, happy valentine day quotes with images and much more to make it a perfect day. (Share: Happy Valentine’s Day 2020 Quotes with Images: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status.)

Valentine’s day gifts always make partners happy. A beautiful message engraved on it makes the gift even more special. Be careful while sending or giving your soulmate something special as it works in making your bond more stronger. To ease the task of finding out the perfect valentine day wallpapers, we have a unique collection of the same.

You can browse from the same for friends, him / her, lovers, couple, husband/ wife, etc. The available valentines day pictures will make your relationship stronger than before. This is the last day in the Valentine week 2017 list. After February 14, the anti-valentine week starts and continues for a week.

Valentine day is also known as the Saint Valentine’s Day aka the Feast of Saint Valentine. It has been regarded as the national holiday in Rome in order to mark the honor of St Valentine or Valentinus. He was a Roman priest who was martyred around AD 269 and buried on the Via Flaminia.

Valentine day is observed as an occasion to give tribute to him. It came into being in Europe and then, began celebrating in North America in the 19th century. After that, it spread slowly across the world. Below is the collection of valentine’s day image 2020 for her, him, boyfriend, girlfriend, friends, husband, wife in Hindi, English, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Spanish, French, German, and others.

Wish you love and express your feelings towards your crush and let them know how do you feel about them. Make use of this particular occasion. It is an important love event which is now celebrated in the most parts of the world. The care and affection towards the loved ones don’t get confined to any limits or borders.

According to a report, this occasion has become the biggest after Christmas where millions are spent buying chocolates, gifts, flowers, jewelry, etc. What did you for your Valentine this year? Feel free to share more quotations with us.

Happy Valentine’s Day Quotes

“Thank you for the special joy I’ve found in loving you.

We have had many sweet yesterdays and I know we have bright tomorrows too!”

Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along.

Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.

If you have only one smile in you give it to the people you love.

– Maya Angelou

Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.– Aristotle

“There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.”

"You are everything there is to me, and you always will be my friend, my sweetheart.

If I could reach up and hold a star for every time you’ve made me smile, the entire evening sky would be in the palm of my hand. Author Unknown

“Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you.”

A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love.

