Getting to Know the Top 5 Odds to Bet on the NFL

American football is the number one most popular sport in America. The biggest league organized for this sport is the National Football League or NFL, heavily popular in Texas, California, and Florida. Fans don’t just watch the NFL in their homes. Many opt to go to the stadium to witness the most anticipated event every year.

And now, with the 2020 NFL season just around the corner, everyone is in high hopes that their favourite team will end up as this season’s champion. Here are the top 5 odds you can bet on this NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have the odds to make it to the 2020-21 NFL Playoffs by -850 and +560 to miss the playoffs this season. They’re the champions in last season’s playoffs, winning against the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 31-20.

The Chiefs’ win last season was their second win in the 53 years of the league. They are the ones who will open this season, facing the Houston Texans this Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

The Chiefs’ lineup this season is as follows:

Patrick Mahomes, QB

Jordan Ta’amu, QB

Chad Henne, QB

Damien Williams, RB

Deandre Washington, RB

Clyde-Edwards-Helaire, RB

Darrel Williams, RB

Elijah McGuire, RB

Darwin Thompson, RB

Anthony Sherman, FB

Tyreek Hill, WR

Sammy Watkins, WR

Demarcus Robinson, WR

Joe Fortson, WR

Charvarius Ward, WR

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are second to the Chiefs, with an odd of winning the 2020-21 NFL playoffs by -750 and +500 odds of missing the playoffs. They were named the winner of the 2013 Super Bowl, beating the San Francisco 49ers with 34-31.

Just like the Chiefs, the Ravens also won twice in the 53 years of the NFL. The team will face the Cleveland Browns at the M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore this September 14, 2020. The team’s lineup is as follows:

Lamar Jackson, QB

Tyler Huntley, QB

Robert Griffin III, QB

Trace McSorley, QB

Mark Ingram, RB

Gus Edwards, RB

K Dobbins, RB

De’Anthony Thomas, RB

Justice Hill, RB

Bronson Rechsteiner, RB

Patrick Ricard, FB

Marquise Brown, WR

Willie Snead, WR

Chris Moore, WR

Antoine Wesley, WR

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots show a -205 odd to make it to the playoffs and a +166 to miss the playoffs this season. Despite its outstanding winning record over the past decades, the Patriots have low odds of being in the playoffs this season.

The Patriots lineup this season will be composed of:

Cam Newton, QB

J’Mar Smith, QB

Brian Lewerke, QB

Jarrett Stidham, QB

Brian Hoyer, QB

James White, RB

Rex Burkhead, RB

Sony Michel, RB

Brandon Bolden, RB

Damien Harris, RB

Dan Vitale, FB

Julian Edelman, WR

Mohamed Sanu, WR

Marqise Lee, WR

N’Keal Harry, WR

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have a -178 odds that they will make it to the playoffs and a +144 that they won’t. The Bills will be facing the New York Jets on September 14, 2020. The team finished last season with ten wins and six losses overall.

The team’s lineup for this season’s league are:

Josh Allen, QB

Matt Barkley, QB

Jake Fromm, QB

Davis Webb, QB

Patrick DiMarco, RB

Reggie Gilliam, RB

Taiwan Jones, RB

Zack Moss, RB

Devin Singletary, RB

Christian Wade, RB

TJ Yeldon, RB

Cole Beasley, WR

John Brown, WR

Gabriel Davis, WR

Stefon Diggs, WR

However, Taiwan Jones and Christian Wade are questionable to play for week one against the Jets due to injuries. Jones has a knee injury, and Wade with a quadriceps injury.

Indianapolis Colts

Next to the Buffalo Bills is the Indianapolis Colts in the number five favoured position. The Colts has -170 odds to make it to the 2020-121 NFL playoffs and +138 odds to miss the playoffs this season.

The Colts won in the Super Bowl 2007 against the Chicago bears, with a winning score of 29-17 in Miami, Florida. This season, the team will again attempt to take home the championship with the following lineup:

Philip Rivers, QB

Jacoby Brissett, QB

Jacob Eason, QB

Chad Kelly, QB

Marlon Mack, RB

Nyheim Hines, RB

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Bruce Anderson, RB

Jordan Wilkins, RB

Darius Jackson, RB

Roosevelt Nix, FB

Hilton, WR

Malik Henry, WR

Parris Campbell, WR

Michael Pittman Jr, WR

There are more NFL odds here to consider as there are still 27 teams to look out for. It is better to look for the entire list of odds for this season to weigh all the odds fairly.

Takeaway

The odds are important in sports betting as it gives the public a measure of the events’ probabilities. In every negative odds, the outcome will likely happen. Positive odds, on the other hand, means that the outcome is less likely to occur. Hence, if you are planning to wager for your favourite team, you can check the odds and decide if it’s worth the risk.