Nokia 5.3 Smartphone on the Verge of Launch in India

The Nokia 5.3 smartphone appears to be on the verge of making its bow in the Indian market, with HMD Global listing the device on Nokia India’s official website. As reported by the Indian Express, the price and the release date of the Nokia 5.3 are not yet known, but its presence on the website is evidence that the phone is on its way. The Nokia 5.3’s specifications indicate that this should be a strong all-rounder of a smartphone, one that is particularly effective at handling media content.

The 5.3 should also come in at an affordable price bracket, having been launched in Europe at a cost of €189 (around Rs 15,200). The Indian Express’ report on the Nokia 5.3 suggests that the price will be dropped further when it does launch in India, but confirmation of this news will only arrive once the official website is updated.

Specifications of the Nokia 5.3

Here’s all of the key technical information for the Nokia 5.3.

6.55-inch, 720×1600 pixel, IPS LCD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor

4GB RAM

64GB of storage

Room for 512GB additional storage via a microSD card

4,000mAh battery with capability for 10W charging

Quad-lens camera on the back: 13MP standard, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth camera

8MP selfie camera on the front

Those specs reveal that this is a device that performs well in all categories. There’s nothing that can compete with a flagship smartphone, but that’s not the point of a device in this price range. The Nokia 5.3 boasts plenty of storage options, while its cameras outshine many of its competitors as a budget smartphone.

Additional features include a fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. If you want a budget smartphone that does the bare minimum, then you might find that the Nokia 5.3 actually gives you a lot more than you anticipated.

A budget smartphone option for entertainment lovers

While the Nokia 5.3 naturally won’t be able to compete with the screen and sound quality of a smartphone specifically designed for gaming, such as the Xiaomi Black Shark, it should provide Indian consumers with an excellent budget option that will allow them to effectively interact with all sorts of entertainment media. The TechRadar review notes that an hour of streaming video at maximum brightness and medium volume will only drain the battery from 100% charge to 87%. Battery life traditionally has been one of Nokia’s strongest attributes.

This means that Netflix subscribers would potentially be able to watch around eight episodes of a show like Ozark before having to grab the charger, which is pretty good going for a device in this price range. The 6.55-inch display should help to immerse users in the on-screen entertainment, too. That is good news for those who wish to load up any of the table games from Betway Casino, for example. Their games, like blackjack and video poker, are optimized to work as effectively on a mobile as on a computer, so the display of the Nokia 5.3 should give the card-playing action plenty of space to shine. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor will ensure that those casino pages load quickly, which is vital given blackjack and poker’s emphasis on fast-paced gameplay. The processor should also be able to handle mobile games of a different sort without too much fuss. Captain Games’ Golf On Mars is one trending Android game that will look good and run smoothly on the Nokia 5.3. The handset looks set to be a solid way to engage with music streaming apps like Spotify, with Root Nation’s review of the device commending the quality and volume reserve of audio when headphones are connected to the 3.5mm jack.

As a way to consume entertainment, Nokia 5.3, therefore, stands out as one of the strongest budget smartphone options. But what about if you want to make your own entertainment media? This is where the quad-camera setup of the Nokia 5.3 comes into play, with that 13MP primary sensor and 5MP ultra-wide sensor giving budding photographers plenty to work with. Selfies are also a breeze, with an 8MP located on the front of the device. This camera selection is strong, and although the Nokia 6 trumps the 5.3 with its 16MP rear camera and its 8MP front camera, the 5.3 is in a different price bracket and aimed at a different audience.

At the flagship end of the smartphone market, the Nokia 8 has struggled to make the same impact as its counterparts from Apple and Samsung. However, the Nokia brand is synonymous with durability, reliability, and value for money. This means that a phone in the range of the 5.3, which balances all of those qualities with decent power and quality, gets the best of both worlds from Nokia. It will be interesting to see what impact the Nokia 5.3 has on the mobile market in India and if it becomes widely embraced as a budget smartphone for entertainment lovers.