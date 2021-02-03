Why Should You Not Miss The 2021 March Madness Season?

It’s quite surreal that the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament lost its way last year because of the world health crisis. But, like the big comebacks this year, the 2021 March Madness will surely bring your emotions back as it will finally commence this season. On March 18, 2021, the 68 participating collegiate teams are ready to celebrate this event.

Like other big tournaments happening in the United States today, the 2021 NCAA will bring another memorable basketball match-up and betting game. However, as these highly-anticipated collegiate games are about to knock at your doorsteps, there are significant changes to know this event would turn out this year.

If you wonder about the major changes happening at the 2021 March Madness, let’s break down the event’s most important details. Make sure to take note of this information so you won’t miss the tournaments and, most importantly, the NCAA Basketball wagering games it covers.

The 2021 March Madness Venue

The NCAA has formally announced last January of the event’s comeback this March. With the current growth of COVI-19 cases in America, the organization has decided to house the games in Indianapolis, Indiana, and its surrounding areas. Some of the major locations where NCAA mostly takes place are temporarily cut-off.

This decision is entirely made and announced by the NCAA team to make sure that the COVID-19 disease will not affect the players and the staff. Apart from that, Indiana is where the NCAA gets headquartered, so it’s a one-stop-shop for all the participating collegiate teams in the said sporting event.

The Full Schedule

Despite a different format released by the NCAA Committee, March Madness has outlined a full schedule in the last two weeks. This will be the official basis of the whole 2021 NCAA Tournament. Although spectators are still unclear about joining the show, here’s the full schedule you can take note of.

March 14, 2021 – Selection Sunday, Unspecified Venue

March 18, 2021 – First Four (Mackey Arena)

March 19-20, 2021 – First Round (Mackey Arena, Hinkle, Lucas Oil)

March 21-22, 2021 – Second Round (Bankers Life, Hinkle, Lucas Oil)

March 27-28, 2021 – Sweet 16 (Hinkle and Bankers Life)

March 29-30, 2021 – Elite Eight (Lucas Oil)

April 3-5, 2021 – Final Four (Lucas Oil)

Based on the schedule above, the First Four settles four days after the Selection Sunday, which is unusual. Remember that in many March Madness seasons, the opening rounds come two days after the Selection date. Since it takes a different format this year, the gap will serve as an extended date for the teams to fully prepare.

COVID-19 Safety Measures And Health Protocols

The NCAA organization has worked tirelessly to avoid another year of cancellation. With much effort, schedule balancing, and format changes, March Madness will make its way next month, considering full safety measures and health protocols. Not only that, but the team is looking forward to anticipating twenty-five percent audience capacity at the venues, which is still tentative.

In line with the health protocols, the players need to pass seven consecutive negative Coronavirus tests before they can finally enter Indianapolis. Besides, everyone will wear contact tracing equipment, and daily tests are conducted to keep everyone safe from the disease.

What Does The Seeding Process Look Like?

The seeding process of the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament is developed through discussions and observations. It is attended by the Directors of Athletics, Commissioners, and Coaches to compare and review the team’s data so they can come up and seeding and bracketing. Here are three phases of March Madness seeding.

Pick the 37-best teams

Seed the field of the overall 68 participating teams

Place the seeded teams into the championship bracket

Are Audiences Allowed Inside The Field?

In line with the audience participation, the NCAA Committee has not yet decided whether they allow audiences to spectate the games. As of now, they focus more on the players’ attendance to make the tournament happen.

However, the NCAA announced that when audiences are allowed, the attendance needed is only at 25% with more expensive tickets. Of course, everyone is subjected to proper sanitation and health measures before entering the venue.

Takeaway

The 2021 March Madness season can’t afford to lose another year of suspension. With the absence of the NCAA Tournament last year, collegiate teams are quite disappointed, especially those graduating players who weren’t able to nail an impressive finals play.

But, as this event commences in less than a month, the NCAA community is happier to present a tighter yet promising format that will give every team a chance to win the coveted NCAA championship title. Make sure not to miss the event to take part in the massive betting games it brings.