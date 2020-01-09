Boruto Chapter 42 Spoilers, Fan Predictions, Release Date

MITSUKI IN HIS SAGE MODE CAN HANDLE BORO BETTER THAN BORUTO WITH HIS JŌGAN ABILITY- SAYS THE FANS OF ‘BORUTO’ WHO ARE ALSO WAITING FOR THE BORUTO CHAPTER 42 OF THE MANGA.

Boruto Chapter 42 Spoilers

Boruto Chapter 42 of the famous Japanese manga ‘BORUTO’ is not expected to be released anytime soon this month. But as already foreseen by us, fans have already come up with quite a few predictions about what can happen in the upcoming chapter of the manga.

BORUTO CHAPTER 42 FANS’ PREDICTIONS

One such prediction is that in the Boruto chapter 42 we could get to see the Jōgan ability. Boruto could discover Boro’s strength and weaknesses because with this ability he has the power to see through the Chakra Pathways. It would be of great use for him to overcome the regenerative powers of the Kara Member Boro.

By remembering any one of the Jōgan abilities, a person becomes able to clearly look through the Chakra Pathway system to find its most crucial segment. According to a Reddit user it could probably be the best time and situation for the manga to display the Jōgan ability being used by Boruto to find the vulnerabilities in Boro to stop him from healing rapidly which would make it much more convenient for Boruto to fight him.

Sharply contrasting to the above theory, some other fans do not think that Boruto would probably use the Jōgan ability to handle the TEAM 7’s new opponent in this upcoming chapter. According to another Reddit user, the manga, in this arc, is rather supposed to go with full Karma lore. While already dealing with another super power, they, surely, are not supposed to show the Jōgan powers without providing the viewers with a build-up or some clues.

Another Redditor is of the opinion that Mitsuki would be rather a much better opponent to deal with Boro in his sage mode instead of Boruto with his Jōgan ability. This Reddit user believes that we would probably get to see a much more major and significant role of Mitsuki’s Sage mode in the upcoming chapter.

Another post on Reddit says that it’s high time that Mitsuki should probably face Boro putting together all of his skills and efforts and defeat Boro with the help of his Sage mode. Boruto’s Jōgan skills are likely to be too good to be used on an unworthy enemy like Boro. Mitsuki using the Sage mode while facing-off Boro in this chapter could be probably the best time and place to utilise his powers. Boruto’s Jōgan powers are best suited to be used against later when he would have to face Jigen.

On the other hand, some more speculations from Omnitos also do have considerable chances of happening. One of them is that many other Karma’s power are likely to be revealed in the upcoming next chapter. Sadly, there are also chances that some other unrevealed powers and skills might also be disclosed by Boro in the upcoming next chapter.

BORUTO CHAPTER 42 LEAKED SPOILERS

Finally, some spoilers that are floating around say that in the Chapter 42 of ‘Boruto’, to save the other members of the TEAM 7, Kawaki might even choose to surrender himself. Kawaki might note make it to the portal that Boruto might unlock to protect his team from Boro.

The chapter 42 of the manga Boruto is likely to be released either in late January or early February. For more related updates, predictions & spoilers, stay connected with us.