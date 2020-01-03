One Piece (OP) Chapter 968 Delayed: Check Out New Release Date Along With Manga Spoilers and Predictions

The release date of One Piece 968 has been postponed. Here, we have the new air date for the OP chapter. In the latest chapters of the manga, Lord Kozuki Oden and his adventures with Pirate King Gol D. Roger and the Roger Pirates have been featured mostly. In 967, Roger’s group reached the final island “Laugh Tale”.

They got to find the world’s greatest treasure, One Piece, on that island. The fans are eagerly waiting to know what will the Roger Pirates do as they have now completed their main goal. There is bad news and it’s that the upcoming chapter of One Piece has been delayed.

The release has been postponed due to the holiday season. As per the latest information available, it will be released on January 19, 2020. However, the raw scans would be available by January 15 or so. So, there is a huge time gap from now and it’s actual/official date of release.

There are still a few weeks left until the chapter is officially released. There are speculations that after completing their journey across the globe, the Roger Pirates may disband in OP #968. It can definitely happen as we already know that Roger’s health is continuously deteriorating over time.

Also, you know that other members of the Roger Pirates split and went into different directions with their two apprentices – Buggy and Shanks – as they desired to form their own crews. It happened at the time when Roger was sent to Impel Down to wait for his execution.

In the new chapter, we would probably get to know why Roger surrendered himself voluntarily to the World Government. Just before the disbandment of the Roger Pirates taking place, it is being expected that Roger and Whitebeard Pirates captain Edward Newgate would meet for the last time.

We may know them – Roger and Whitebeard – as the arch-rivals because they had almost killed each other numerous times, but they were very good friends in the past. In the previous chapters of One Piece manga, we have seen two men drinking sake while the former told stories about their journey to “Laugh Tale”.

Whiteboard had allowed Roger to take Oden and make him a temporary member of his group. So, it is also plausible that Roger might have decided to meet his old friend, Whiteboard to thank him for the same.