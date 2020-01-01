Dabangg 3 13th Day (2nd Wednesday) Box Office Collection Update: Salman Khan’s Film Witnesses Jump On New Year

Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan has been witnessing an improved collection at the box office in its 2nd week, especially on the second Wednesday of its release. It’s because of the New Year’s day 2020. A considerable part of the Indian population was enjoying a holiday today. (Check: Good Newwz 6th Day Collection.)

Besides Salman, the Prabhudeva directorial stars Kiccha Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles. There has been a slight dip if compared to the first-week collection of Dabang 3. Released on December 20, it is giving competition to currently trending Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar.

On its 12th day, Dabangg 3 collected Rs 2.60 crores at the BO. As of now, Good Newz is earning more and more moolah in its first week run. In the first 12 days, Salman starrer has already earned Rs 142 crores. The official figure will be out soon. On its opening Friday, it earned Rs 24.50 cr, followed by Rs 24.75 cr on Saturday, and Rs 31.90 cr on Sunday.

Then, it continued collecting Rs 10 cr on Monday, Rs 12 cr on Tuesday, Rs 15.50 cr on Wednesday, and Rs 7 cr on Thursday. The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had a considerable negative impact on its collections, especially in the areas of Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

It’s the third film in the Dabangg franchise, and the least appreciated of the three. This film shows how Salman’s character Chulbul Pandey came into being. It features Chulbul’s first love interest portrayed by Saiee, the daughter of actor Mahesh Manjrekar, who has himself acted in the flick.

Made on a budget of around 125 crores, this Salman Khan starrer needs to put a lot more at the BO. And this past Friday, Akshay and Kareena starrer Good Newwz is giving a stiff competition to Sallu’s movie.

Speaking of the 2nd Wednesday collection of Dabangg 3, it’s competing with 2nd Sunday figures. It seems that the film is being benefitted by the New Year holiday. It’s good news for the film which definitely will help the movie to go past 150 crores. There is just a nominal drop of around 5% if compared to the second Sunday.

Dabangg 3 13th Day Collection – Rs 4 cr (early estimates)

Dabangg 3 box office collection 13 days total – Rs 132 crores (to be updated)

Overseas – $4 million (around Rs 28.5 crores)

Dabangg 3 registered an average occupancy rate of 20-25% as far as the second Wednesday (day 13) morning shows are concerned. It was 25-30% on day 10. The numbers increased to 50-55% in the afternoon shows and 35-40% in the evening shows. So, it can now earn around Rs 4 crores.