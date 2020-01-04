Good Newwz 9th Day Collection 9 Days Good News 2nd Saturday Box Office Report Till Now Total

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar has created havoc with its collection at the box office. Today is its 9th day (2nd Saturday) of release. Good News enjoying its fabulous run at the Indian BO with its rock-steady figures. Yesterday, on the second Friday (8th day), it collected Rs 8.10 crores.

So, Good Newz total of 8 days collection stands at Rs 136 crores. It is faring well, especially in North circuits. It is being expected that it will cross the mark of 150 cr in 2nd weekend. The film has got an overwhelming response from the audiences. Upon its release, the flick opened to good reviews, mostly.

The latest Bollywood movie of Akshay is based on an important social subject. Akshay said that it has been welcomed both in India and overseas for such a topic. Such films always fetch success and appreciation. It is a story of two couples who go for IVF treatment, but their sperms get mixed-up by the hospital authorities due to common surnames. Thus, it leads to a series of errors.

Besides Akshay, the Raj Mehta directorial stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Speaking of its 9th day (2nd Saturday), Good Newwz has registered a good hold as far as the occupancy is concerned. It is much better than second Friday and will register a big jump in evening as tomorrow 2nd Sunday is a holiday.

Coming to the morning shows occupancy, the film has registered an average opening of 20-22%. It was 12-15% on Friday, yesterday. By the end of today, the collection of Good Newwz will be very close to 150 crores. It has got a fantastic word of mouth which is luring audiences to theaters.

Good Newwz 9th Day Collection – Rs 12 crores (early estimates)

Good Newwz box office collection 9 days total – Rs 215 crores (to be updated)

In the first seven days, the film has grossed $6.38 Million or Rs 45.82 Crores gross from the overseas box office. Its worldwide gross for 8 days stands at Rs 203 crores. The film has been produced on an estimated budget of Rs 105 crores.