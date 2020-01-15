Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 14th January 2020 Written Update: Shivani looks at Ronit in the party!

The episode begins with Anurag thinking why is he feeling restless and his happiness is lost. Anurag thinks that it is wrong and calls Sonalika. Anurag asks Sonalika to come to him. Komolika looks at Prerna and says that she will come in a minute. Mohini questions where is she going? (Check: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Written Updates.)

Sonalika replies that Anurag has called her as he needs her. Mohini asks her to return soon. Prerna has doubts on Sonalika that she is up to something. Viraj comes into a room and thinks that he should talk with Prerna as he is getting affected by her friendship with Anurag. Viraj speaks to himself that he doesn’t want to lose Prerna.

He thinks that they have met a few days before, so it might be possible that he is not able to understand things. Viraj says that he has started feeling for Prerna and it may be because she is so good. He speaks that if Prerna is so good for her friend, then she can do a lot for her love. Veena hears all his thoughts.

Sonalika collides with Ronit and shouts at him that he is fired. Ronit agrees to it. She identifies him and says his name. Ronit questions what does she want to have? Sonalika says that she wants Prerna so he should bring her. Ronit agrees to it and promises her. He recalls when Prerna slapped him and thinks to take his revenge.

Ronit asks his goons to kidnap Prerna and shows her picture. Shivani was coming and Ronit collides with Shivani. He says sorry and Shivani doubts his voice. Shivani asks him to stop, but he doesn’t listen. Ronit calls Komolika and says that Shivani has doubts about him. Komolika says that she will handle her.

Komolika comes to Shivani and starts arguing with her. Shivani asks her to look at Anurag as he is staring Prerna, so her plan for Prerna and Viraj’s marriage could get spoiled. Moloy asks everyone to enjoy the party and dance. Shivani looks at Ronit and starts following him.

Both Anurag and Viraj come to Prerna. Viraj takes his steps back. Sonalika asks Viraj to dance with her as Prerna may be tired. Viraj agrees to it. Prerna thinks that Anurag will get closer if she tries to maintain a distance with him.

Ronit hides and Shivani goes to check him. Ronit thinks that he has to get rid of her. Anupam comes from behind and holds Shivani. She gets shocked and he questions why is she scared? Shivani says that she feels like someone bad is at the party who is after Prerna’s life. Nivedita comes to Anupam and takes him with her.

Everyone starts dancing. Anurag takes Prerna’s hand to dance with her. Both of them start dancing. Anupam gets happy seeing them.

Viraj says to Sonalika that Prerna is dancing so he can also dance with her. Sonalika says that Anurag likes dancing with Prerna, he also cares a lot for her since no doubt he is a good man. Sonalika says to Viraj that Anurag should get to know that Prerna belongs to him and not Anurag.

Sonalika asks Viraj to keep all this secret as he can understand it. Viraj agrees to it. Anurag says to Prerna that he likes dancing with her. He says that they already danced a lot in the past. Sonalika starts dancing with Anurag. Viraj is dancing with Prerna. Everyone claps for them.

Prerna gets hurt and Anurag comes to her. Anurag questions what has happened? He holds Prerna and takes her. Sonalika says to Viraj that he should interrupt in the matter.

Precap: Ronit hits badly on Shivani’s head. Viraj questions Anurag whether he loves Prerna? Anurag confesses his love for Prerna!