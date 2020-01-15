Shrek 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Spoilers, Predictions, Characters

Shrek 5: Though, there are still not any official statements by DreamWorks about the release of the fifth installment in the animated comedy film franchise, Shrek but is quite certain that the series is likely to get a new film. (Check: Boruto Chapter 42.)

Clues Pointing Towards Shrek 5 Production

All the fans need not panic because Shrek is surely on his way to make comeback again with the fifth installment in the film franchise. One of the things that point towards its comeback is the fact that a new writer has been appointed by the production cum animation company.

There is also some unconfirmed news about the hire of new team members for the smooth functioning of the freshly devised plans for the project after they got their approvals from the various heads of different departments.

The presence of an all-new writer in the production company is itself a valid enough fact confirming that the company is not planning to discard the franchise for now. It is quite obvious that it can be noticed that a new writer has been assigned to provide the fifth part of the franchise with a brand new plot and base for completely refreshing the storyline of the series.

As per the claims of the ScreenRant, to distinguish the fifth part from the rest of the series, the makers of the franchise would desire to drift away from the existing story base of the old movies in the series. More briefly, the fifth part can be termed as a reboot instead of a sequel which are usually meant to resume an existing series.

What Could We Expect To See in Shrek 5?

It is quite possible that Shrek 5’s story theme could be set in a rather modern time instead of the very old traditional one like in the previous movies. The same old characters with similar characteristics would be played but in an entirely fresh plot. We could expect to see the Shrek family possibly living or even traveling around a developed city or town with completely modernized societies and people.

The fresh writer who is chosen this time, i.e., Michael McCullers whose previous projects include “The Boss Baby” and “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” would surely make the experience of the fifth installment more interesting and exciting. The movie would be truly relatable to our day-to-day lives in today’s real-world and society. The work on the script is nearly done and the further filming process shall commence very soon in the near future.

According to Mike Mitchell (Shrek 2’s director), the new writer assigned i.e. Michael McCullers was hit by a brilliant idea that sounded to be literally out-of-the-box to everyone. They are currently thoroughly examining it and testing its actual applicability to the franchise. It will comprise various new twists and turns which would make the fifth part of the franchise much more fascinating.

The fifth installment in the ‘SHREK’ franchise is expected to possibly release sometime in the September month of the year 2022.