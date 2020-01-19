Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s latest Bollywood film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has made a collection of Rs 145.33 crores in the first 9 days at the box office. By the end of 2nd weekend/Sunday, it should get itself in the coveted club of 150 cr. (Check: Darbar 11th Day Collection.)

Besides Ajay, this Om Raut directorial stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar in important roles. On the first weekend, Tanhaji made a collection of Rs 61.93 crores and collected Rs 100 cr in just the first 6 days of release. On 2nd Friday, it earned Rs 10.06 cr, followed by Rs 15.10 cr, registering more revenue than its opening day.

It registered a big jump yesterday, i.e., second Saturday. Upon its release, Tanhaji received mixed reviews from the critics, but it still got popular among cine-goers. As the box office numbers suggest, it has gone viral among the movie-goers and has got positive word of mouth.

After talking to many audiences, it looks like the movie is attracting more footfalls owing to its CGI and storytelling. The film is a story of a Maratha soldier, Tanhaji Malusare in a superhero format. He was a Subedar in the army of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Due to its historical importance, the film has been made tax free in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Speaking of its 10th day, Tanhaji has witnessed an amazing start as far as morning shows are concerned. The film has opened to an average occupancy of around 55% in the morning itself. It was 35% yesterday.

Tanhaji 10th Day Collection – Rs 20 cr (early estimates)

Tanhaji box office collection total 10 days – Rs 165 cr (to be updated)

Some theatres have gone houseful. The film is behaving as if its 1st Sunday and not 2nd Sunday. It created havoc by registering over 80% occupancy in the noon shows. It registered an extraordinary occupancy. Then, in the evening, it went a little down to 70% because tomorrow, Monday is a regular working day of the week.

It has already become a hit film by crossing the mark of 150 cr. Released on 4540 screens, Tanhaji was made with a budget of Rs 125 crores.