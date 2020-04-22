Happy Earth Day Quotes 2020 Slogans Pictures Posters Thoughts Greetings Wishes Status: Celebrated annually on April 22, Earth Day is just around the corner. The event focuses on maintaining a healthier environment on this sphere for the betterment of society and the forthcoming generations. It has reached to over 190+ countries where activist groups raise awareness about the dramatic climate changes happening from the past few years.

EarthDay was first observed on April 22nd, 1970 by Nelson, a former United States Senator, in two thousand colleges and institutions. Event’s sole purpose since then has been to make public aware to take corrective measures and spread good values among to protect the Earth from numerous disastrous hazards. A good amount of appreciation goes to Nelson who stood up for a positive change. He once said, “It (Earth Day’s idea) was a gamble. But it worked.”

It is time for us all to show some respect for Mother Nature and think about the ways to keep it flourishing over the course of time. Here we would like to present you some the 2020 Earth Day quotes slogans pictures wallpapers messages etc. which will help you greet people with much joy and happiness.

“When one tug at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world.”

Every day is EarthDay, and I vote we start investing in a secure climate future right now.

There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship. Thomas Aquinas

“The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” —Lady Bird Johnson

“Keep close to Nature’s heart… and break clear away, once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.”

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.”

What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on?

– Henry David Thorea

“Every time you see your belly button, remember that your life is connected with the life of the planet,”

I believe in God, only I spell it Nature.

Rain is grace; rain is the sky descending to the earth; without rain, there would be no life. John Updike

“Every flower is a soul blossoming in nature.”

“In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect. Trees can be contorted, bent in weird ways, and they’re still beautiful.”

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed.”

“He that plants trees loves others beside himself.”

Save the Earth, it’s our only source of chocolate!

